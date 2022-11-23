ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Get To Know Josh Brolin’s Producer Sister, Molly Elizabeth Brolin￼

The Brolin family sure is loaded with talent. The family’s patriarch, James, has been busy acting in TV series and films since 1960. His son Josh achieved fame in movies like Milk (2008) and True Grit (2010). James’ wife since 1998 is legendary singer, actress, and director Barbra Streisand. His former wife is actress Jan Smithers.
Bert Kreischer’s Wife, LeeAnn Kreischer, Has A Great Sense Of Humor About His Wild Persona

Over the last decade, Bert Kreischer has emerged as a key figure in the world of comedy. The multimedia comedian is known for his wild over-the-top comedic style (he often delivers his stand-up routines while shirtless) and has even been nicknamed “The Machine.” However, despite her marriage to the oftentimes intense Bert, LeeAnn Kreischer maintains a more down-to-earth presence.
Jesse Spencer’s Low-Profile Wife, Kali Carr, Is A Neuroscientist

Fans know Jesse Spencer for his work on TV shows like House and Chicago Fire. However, the actor has managed to keep his personal life under the radar. For example, audiences may not know that Spencer got married just a couple of years ago. Here’s everything we know about Spencer’s wife, Kali Carr.

