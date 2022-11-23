ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

thestarnews.com

Downtown Chula Vista prepares for Starlight Nights

Chula Vista Starlight Nights is headed to downtown on Dec. 4 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with holiday activities for the entire family. Although there will not be a parade again this year, it is not being phased out of the yearly city event. Chula Vista Marketing and Communications Manager...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Love One Another mural in National City.

Please enjoy this photograph of an inspiring mural in National City. Its message is perfect for the beginning of the Holiday Season. This is a season for smiles, joined hands, and wishes for Love, Harmony and Peace in our world. Riders can glimpse the beautiful artwork from the San Diego...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Christmas On Main Saturday December 3rd

Vista, CA -Join us on Main Street in front of Cinelopis on Saturday, December 3rd and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. See the beautiful Christmas tree, meet the Vista Mayor-elect John Franklin, pictures with Santa 3:30 to 5:00 PM. Sponsored by the Vista Village Shopping Center and the...
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdvoice.info

The Episcopal Installation for Bishop William A. Benson

Last week, the Rev. Dr. William A Benson, Pastor of the Total Deliverance Worship Center here in San Diego, was installed as the Diocesan Bishop of the 67th District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Inc., Southern California District Council. The event brought an array of Church Bishops to San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Irish/Scottish Duo Men of Worth Perform in Carlsbad

TR Robertson -Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher met in 1986 at Des Regan’s Irish Pub in Burbank. This unlikely combination has led to 36 years of performing both traditional and contemporary Irish and Scottish folk music. The tremendous harmony and blend of their voices as well as a wide range of instrumentation styles was on display recently at Carlsbad’s Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Donnie and James took their name from an Archie Fisher song called “Men of Worth”. The evening performance was part of the San Diego Folk Heritage concert program offered in several San Diego County locations throughout the year.
CARLSBAD, CA

