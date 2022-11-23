Highly recognized as a Shopify partner for building the largest number of Shopify Plus in Japan. Transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on November 17, 2022, the company received a Plus Partner of the Year 2022 award at Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan by Shopify Japan Inc. (Country Manager: Makoto Tahara; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Shopify), the Japanese entity of the world’s leading ecommerce platform Shopify Inc. In the Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan, Shopify announced and recognized its partners who have accomplished the most significant results in the fiscal year 2022.

