Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. “Heavy mountain snow is expected...
nbcrightnow.com
Over $80,000 raised from this years Turkey Trot
TRI-CITIES, Wash- This year's Turkey Trot raised over $80,000, which is just over the American Red Cross's goal of $75,000. The money helps people after their home has been destroyed or heavily damaged by fire according to Carmel Perez, Board of Directors member for the local Red Cross. "We distribute...
nbcrightnow.com
Campsite usage surges
Campsite usage in Washington state is higher than average this year. Did you decide to take advantage of Washington’s spectacular natural beauty sometime last year and reserve a campsite, cabin or yurt at one of our state parks?
nbcrightnow.com
A local nurse practitioner found her calling in Cardiology
RICHLAND, Wash. - Most people get the holidays off however, healthcare workers are still working. According to a report from the University of Washington, there are more than 6,500 nurse practitioners in the state of Washington. Kadlec healthplex offers collaborative approach to care. April Valdez is a nurse practitioner at...
nbcrightnow.com
Skull found in backpack near Oregon highway
A human skull was found near Interstate 5 in northern Oregon, authorities said Wednesday. The discovery Monday morning was reported by members of an Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew, Oregon State Police said in a statement. The find, near Keizer, a northern suburb of Salem, was initially reported as...
nbcrightnow.com
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
Comments / 0