McCollum named SAC Player of the Week
NEWBERRY — After an impressive three game performance, senior QuanDavieon McCollum (Clio) was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday, November 21. Over the three-game span, McCollum averaged 18.7 points per game, including two 20-point games against Converse University and Clayton...
Four Wolves named to SAC All-Conference teams
ROCK HILL — Four members of the Newberry College field hockey team were named to the 2022 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference teams last week. Stembile Chikoore (Harare, Zimbabwe) led the Wolves as a member of the all-conference first team. Lieke Varenkamp (Middelburg, Netherlands), Payton Findlay (Cairns, Australia) and Tamsin Bangert were all named to the all-conference second team.
Torres-Lemus completes recruit training
NEWBERRY — Private Aaron Torres-Lemus, grandson of Emilio and Gloria Lemus in Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on June 10, 2022. Torres completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 4, 2022. During recruit training, Torres learned military customs and courtesies, first...
Espino completes recruit training
NEWBERRY — Private First Class Angel J. Espino, son of Princess Cromer of Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on November 8, 2021. PFC Espino completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 4, 2022. During recruit training, Espino learned military customs and...
Tellez-Lucas completes recurit training
NEWBERRY — Private Christopher Tellez-Lucas, son of Benito Tellez Solis and Telma Lucas Matías in Newberry, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on February 25, 2022. Tellez-Lucas completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on November 10, 2022. During recruit training, Tellez-Lucas learned military...
‘Tis the season to shop local
It was a happy scene Friday night downtown. Thousands enthusiastically counted down “10, 9, 8…” to light the community Christmas Tree, which then generated many “oohs” and cheers from children and adults. A train gave rides up and down Main Street, bell clanging, delighting many. Choirs sang, a jazz band played, “snow” fell, and children laughed.
Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry
NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
Shop small this Saturday, and all other days
In the midst of the recession in 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to “shop small” at locally owned, small businesses. Newberry County is home to many businesses that fall into this category, and we encourage everyone to do business with their favorite ones and to explore a few new ones.
Admissions counselor charged following inappropriate texts
ROCK HILL – Emmanual Trevon Jones, a Newberry College admissions counselor, has been arrested for disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Emmanual Trevon Jones was taken into custody on November 15 by the Rock...
Operation Santa Claus gives back
NEWBERRY — Operation Santa Claus is continuing this year across Newberry County. The program, which is hosted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing to bring holiday cheer to children in need. Sheriff Lee Foster said the NCSO is proud to have an event that provides Christmas...
