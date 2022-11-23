Read full article on original website
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. “Delivering on brand promises to keep customers coming...
transcosmos inc. wins Shopify Plus Partner of the Year 2022
Highly recognized as a Shopify partner for building the largest number of Shopify Plus in Japan. Transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on November 17, 2022, the company received a Plus Partner of the Year 2022 award at Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan by Shopify Japan Inc. (Country Manager: Makoto Tahara; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Shopify), the Japanese entity of the world’s leading ecommerce platform Shopify Inc. In the Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan, Shopify announced and recognized its partners who have accomplished the most significant results in the fiscal year 2022.
Intelligent Virtual Agents
IVAs (Intelligent Virtual Assistants) are AI-powered tools that can engage with a consumer and resolve his or her query like a human. Honestly, IVAs are ultra-sophisticated versions of a chatbot. They can understand the concern and respond using NLP without any need for extra programming. In a nutshell, IVAs are...
Virtusa Named a Finalist for Several Major Industry Awards
The awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated excellence across a range of disciplines including software testing and development, IT operations and professional services. Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced today it has been named a finalist in several...
UK Businesses Preparing for Sales to Get Worse Before They Get Better, Survey Shows
New research from Payoneer shows almost half (41%) of surveyed UK e-commerce businesses are preparing for a downturn. Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, published today findings from its UK e-commerce study. Responses reveal some of the biggest issues UK businesses are currently facing.
