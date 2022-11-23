Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'
Kevin Durant reveals his Thanksgiving plans in hilarious new video.
Dwight Howard blasts Shaquille O’Neal, tells him he’s “too old” and “too big” to be hating
Dwight Howard defended his teammates in the Taiwanese basketball league after Shaquille O'Neal's "disrespectful" take
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete the world has ever seen. During the height of his powers in the mid to late 1990s, nobody caught the public's attention like Michael Jordan. It seemed like every time you turned on the TV, you saw him in a commercial. His...
LeBron James loves TD catch by Marvin Harrison Jr. to give Ohio State the lead
LeBron James knows greatness. So when the Akron native and Los Angeles Lakers’ star says someone is the best in the country at a position it pays to listen. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the second quarter on Saturday to give Ohio State a 20-17 lead over Michigan.
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
The last few weeks have been very tough for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Following his controversial tweet about sharing a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic views, Irving was suspended indefinitely. That left a hole in the Nets' starting 5, and they struggled a bit to win games.
Lakers News: Despite Recent Play, Anthony Davis Continues To Disappoint Charles Barkley
AD has looked like an All-NBA player of late.
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
For the Brooklyn Nets to be successful in the NBA right now, they need Kevin Durant to be at his sparkling best in almost every game. While Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are present to share the load with KD, he is still their cornerstone player. Kevin Durant struggled a...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
Not great news for the Clippers.
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Dave Doeren had savage quote about rival North Carolina
There is no love lost between Dave Doeren and his rival. Doeren’s NC State Wolfpack were facing rival North Carolina on Friday. Early in the second quarter of the game, ABC announcer Dave Pasch decided to share an anecdote that illustrates just how much Doeren dislikes his rivals. “They...
Lakers: This Year's Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year's Patrick Beverley
Pat Bev became a folk hero in Minnesota.
NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M
NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
Former Chicago Bull Scott Burrell explained how Michael Jordan prepared him for life
Scott Burrell talked about what Jordan was like as a teammate during his appearance on ‘The HoopsHype Podcast.’
Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two
Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors
The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Darvin Ham says he's been getting coaching help from Quin Snyder
Being a first-time head coach in the NBA is difficult, especially when one does so as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has stepped into an unenviable situation, coaching an aging and some would say domineering LeBron James, a supposedly declining and stubborn Russell Westbrook and a substandard supporting cast.
