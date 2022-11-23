ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense

While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Packers.com

Inbox: In Green Bay, that light never goes out

I don't know how you two do it. These late games mess me up for several days. I normally hit the rack at 8:15. Do you guys struggle to recover from the night games?. It's not easy but I tend to bounce back quicker than Spoff. The Prince of Platteville needs his rest.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers list two questionable, one doubtful vs. Eagles | Week 12 Injury Report

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) as questionable, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) has been declared out and will miss his third consecutive game. Campbell...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: There are plenty of ways to figure it out

How was the food and beverage lineup for this year's Spoffsgiving? Did it perform up to expectations? If you had to do a Three Things or an Unscripted about your feast day, what topics would you mention?. I'll go with Three Things. 1. I worked as little as required. 2....
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released TE Josh Babicz (BAB-itch) from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Friday. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 17 regular-season games...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Patriots-Vikings takeaways: Mac Jones looks sharp in losing effort

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings played one of the most entertaining games of the 2022 NFL season on Thanksgiving Night. The back-and-forth affair ended with Minnesota on top, 33-26. After preventing the New York Jets from scoring a touchdown in Week 11, the Patriots' defense struggled to contain...
Packers.com

Packers getting immediate returns from promising 2022 draft class

GREEN BAY – If there's been one silver lining to all the adversity the Packers have faced this season, it's been the promising returns they've received straightaway from a deep and talented 2022 draft class. With injuries mounting at several key spots, much of the Packers' rookie class already...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Three key stats stand out as Packers take on Eagles

GREEN BAY – Three numbers jump to the forefront in assessing Sunday night's Packers-Eagles matchup: 33, 13 and six. No, this isn't some convoluted math equation requiring all three numbers to fit together somehow. They're specific statistics, and we'll take them one at a time, though the first two are tangentially related.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson

Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This week's guest is Christian Watson.
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now

Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but 1-2 against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH

