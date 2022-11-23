Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 12 vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers (4-7) know a 6-0 finish to the 2022 regular season will likely be required to get into the postseason, and the gauntlet begins Sunday night in Philadelphia against the team with the NFL’s best record. Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week...
How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense
While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
Packers.com
Inbox: In Green Bay, that light never goes out
I don't know how you two do it. These late games mess me up for several days. I normally hit the rack at 8:15. Do you guys struggle to recover from the night games?. It's not easy but I tend to bounce back quicker than Spoff. The Prince of Platteville needs his rest.
Packers.com
Packers list two questionable, one doubtful vs. Eagles | Week 12 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) as questionable, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) has been declared out and will miss his third consecutive game. Campbell...
Packers.com
Inbox: There are plenty of ways to figure it out
How was the food and beverage lineup for this year's Spoffsgiving? Did it perform up to expectations? If you had to do a Three Things or an Unscripted about your feast day, what topics would you mention?. I'll go with Three Things. 1. I worked as little as required. 2....
Packers.com
Packers elevate S Innis Gaines, RB Patrick Taylor for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Eagles' Run Defense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Eagles rank 24th with 4.65 yards allowed per carry.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 13
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 13 for the College Football Playoff.
Patriots vs. Vikings: Best and worst of PFF grades from Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings continue to find ways to win football games with the latest being a 33-26 win over the greatest coach of all time in Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots. The game was excellent as both teams went back and forth with all 12 scores either taking...
Packers.com
Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers have signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released TE Josh Babicz (BAB-itch) from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Friday. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 17 regular-season games...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Vikings takeaways: Mac Jones looks sharp in losing effort
The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings played one of the most entertaining games of the 2022 NFL season on Thanksgiving Night. The back-and-forth affair ended with Minnesota on top, 33-26. After preventing the New York Jets from scoring a touchdown in Week 11, the Patriots' defense struggled to contain...
TCU defeats No. 25 Iowa to claim tourney title
Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa
Packers.com
Packers getting immediate returns from promising 2022 draft class
GREEN BAY – If there's been one silver lining to all the adversity the Packers have faced this season, it's been the promising returns they've received straightaway from a deep and talented 2022 draft class. With injuries mounting at several key spots, much of the Packers' rookie class already...
Packers.com
Three key stats stand out as Packers take on Eagles
GREEN BAY – Three numbers jump to the forefront in assessing Sunday night's Packers-Eagles matchup: 33, 13 and six. No, this isn't some convoluted math equation requiring all three numbers to fit together somehow. They're specific statistics, and we'll take them one at a time, though the first two are tangentially related.
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This week's guest is Christian Watson.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now
Welcome to Jim Harbaugh’s previous life, Ryan Day. This is the way things go at the top of college football’s food chain. If you can’t win the most important game on your schedule, there will be questions about whether you are the right man for the job. For the second straight season, Harbaugh’s Michigan team pummeled Day and Ohio State. Day is 45-5 at Ohio State as Urban Meyer’s replacement, but 1-2 against Michigan.
Comments / 0