Car Social Media Influencers Deceive Their Fans

Some automotive influencers are just as bad as Hollywood celebrities…. Not too long ago, three notorious car influencers teamed up with a sheriff’s office in Georgia to create a public service announcement. While the actual campaign hasn’t launched, it looks like the whole thing is to discourage street takeovers, street racing, and other reckless maneuvers on public roads. That’s great and all, but the influencers decided to use some behind-the-scenes footage and photos to create a dumb hoax about how they’d all been arrested while filming for their YouTube channels.
The Age of Social Media Is Ending

It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
Basic Information on The Social Media Platform Reddit

The Philadephia Inquirer wrote an article about different social media platforms that people can try out if they are curious or planning to make an exodus from Twitter. One of those platforms that were mentioned in the article is Reddit: a popular network that acts as a message board forum that allows people to participate in category-based subgroups known as subreddits. That is a very basic explanation of how the social media site works, but there is more about Reddit and how it works as one of the many social media websites people can look at if they are interested.
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet

1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Advantages and Challenges of BNPL for Merchants

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.
Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states

“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
Aivo Launches Video Conversational AI

Aivo, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies for customer service, has developed Video Conversational AI with Synthesia, a provider of an AI video generation platform that turns text into video in minutes. Video Conversational Al allows companies to interact with customers through a video chat with a virtual AI-generated avatar....
Top 5 Metaverse Startups Building The Bridge To Cultural Gaps

The Metaverse is an amalgamation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology. It enables users to build online spaces and occasions where digital representations of themselves and other users can live and interact. The western globe is not the only region that has developed a renewed affinity for the Metaverse. Indian businesses are also making significant investments in the Metaverse. Many businesses are already prepared to launch initiatives, goods, and properties in the world of Metaverse startups.
Supporting Access to Health Information by Combating Social Media Misinformation

Social media is an internet-based form of communication that allows users to share information and make connections. Examples of social media include facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, and Reddit. Social media has become so popular that almost 70% of Americans use it daily, and its popularity emanates from its ability to establish connections, build communities, and create relationships. As nurses, we must know how social media influences health and be prepared to support patients by discerning credible information on social media sites.
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery

As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
TECH BYTE: Google Lawsuit Settlement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Google has recently agreed to a big lawsuit settlement. The search engine is paying nearly $400 million to 40 states – the third highest privacy settlement in U.S. history. Google is charged with misleading users into thinking their location tracking was turned off, even...
