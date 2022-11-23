ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High Relapse Rate After Discontinuing Antiviral Therapy for HBV Patients With Cirrhosis

The pooled proportions of virological relapse and clinical relapse after discontinuing treatment in cirrhotic patients was 55.23 and 43.56%, respectively. Patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections and cirrhosis who discontinue nucleostide analogs (NA) are at an increased risk of relapse, even after achieving virologic suppression. A team, led...
Brett King, MD, PhD: Following Up the Ruxolitinib Cream Approval for Vitiligo

Why patience is key following the major FDA decision earlier this year. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ruxolitinib cream as the first agent designated to treat patients with vitiligo. Supported by a phase 3 clinical program portfolio that included data showing capability to repigment...
2022: The Year of JAK Inhibitors

Brett King, MD, PhD, reviews how the drug class has altered the state of chronic skin disease management in this year alone. Every year at a major dermatology conference, Brett King, MD, PhD, gives a presentation generally along the topic of “the future of the field.” He notices often that his peers are less than enthusiastic for the conversation—“nobody wants to talk about the future when the future never comes,” he explained.
Study Evaluates Insomnia and Suicidality Among Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Factors including trust of information, fear, and resilience were related to insomnia and suicidal thoughts in healthcare workers, general population and outpatients. Some of the negatibe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic included the prevalence of insomnia and suicidal thoughts. A team of investigators led by Yi-Hsuan Lin, Department of Nursing, College of Medicine, National Cheng Kung University, decided to evaluate further by assessing what factors contributed to the psychological problems that intensified during this period.
Insomnia, Hypersomnia Identified as Symptoms of Long COVID Syndrome

Investigators aimed to characterize and evaluate the prevalence of sleep symptoms in patients with long COVID syndrome. Up to 32% of patients who have been infected with COVID-19 are affected by long-onset COVID syndrome. Patients with the syndrome experience symptoms that persist for more than 4 weeks post infection, or the development of sequelae.

