Outdoorsman has been serving the Lubbock area since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas—Remember Outdoorsman when you shop small this holiday season. Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been open since 1977. They have a passion for helping their customers find exactly what they are looking for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more. Outdoorsman is located at 6602 Slide Road or find them at outdoorsmanlbk.com or on Facebook at Outdoorsman.
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to the police, one person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC in critical condition.
How Black Friday has changed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals. At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping […]
Inspired by Native Son Buddy Holly, Lubbock Meets Its Fun Future
THE SPIRIT OF ’50s-era rocker Buddy Holly reigns supreme over Lubbock. He’s everywhere, and it makes sense, as there is a connection between the Lubbock-born Holly’s enthusiasm for then-emerging recording technology and the city’s embrace of progress and innovation. Take the trip to Lubbock, and much of what you’ll see has only been built in just the past few years, including the triumphant, state-of-the-art Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, which opened to full capacity in August 2021. The architecturally impressive hall is home to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Lubbock, and hosts performances by touring Broadway shows, comedians, and rock and country artists.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
Overnight stabbing now fatal, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
‘Brittany & Devins Angels’ annual community Christmas continues in Lubbock 17 years later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A tragic house fire that killed a 3-year-old son and 21-year-old mother 17 years ago in East Lubbock started “Brittany & Devins Angels” annual community Christmas. Brittany Lilly tried to save her son Devin as their home went up in flames as they were trying to stay warm on a cold night. […]
TikTok Challenge Leads to Stolen Car and Arrest in Lubbock
A Lubbock woman was arrested after she drove off in a stranger's car for what she says was a "TikTok challenge." KAMC News reports that the victim had parked their car by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street and I-27. This was on Thursday, November 17th. They...
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow and rain showers will continue across the South Plains through the night, finally tapering off by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool down into the 30s overnight. Winds remain breezy from the north around 15 mph, making it feel even chillier. Expect rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix to continue off and on across the South Plains through the night. Roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, will likely become slick as water freezes overnight tonight. Drive with caution.
