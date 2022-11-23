Read full article on original website
College football: No. 21 Oregon State stuns No. 9 Oregon; No. 8 Clemson loses
No. 21 Oregon State took advantage of fourth-quarter mistakes by No. 9 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 win, while South Carolina upset No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
NBC Sports
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next coach and will be introduced at...
NBC Sports
Report: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders may be ready to take a step to a bigger college coaching job. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado and has interest in the job, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
NBC Sports
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self’s return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Bill Self couldn’t wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
Arizona State finalizing deal with Oregon's Dillingham
Arizona State is working to finalize a deal to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, 32, the Sun Devils' next coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday.
Arkansas soccer falls to Florida State 1-0 in Elite Eight
Arkansas soccer’s season has ended in the Elite Eight for a second consecutive year after a 1-0 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The No. 1 Seminoles (17-2-3) and No. 3 Razorbacks (13-4-5) were tied for until the 53rd minute when Florida State forward Jenna Nighswonger’s corner kick was unintentionally knocked into the goal by an Arkansas defender. Florida State led the Hogs in total shots (13-11) and shots on goal (9-5) while controlling 54% of the possession during the game. “We are a miss-hit corner kick away from a Final Four. This team overcame a lot this year and went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the country for 90 mins,” said Arkansas head coach Colby Hale after the game. “I thought our press caused them all sorts of problems. We just couldn’t get the final touch in the box.” As mentioned earlier, this was the second consecutive season to end in the Elite Eight for the Hogs. This was the seventh straight season that Arkansas made the NCAA Tournament, and ninth time in the last ten seasons. All of which was under head coach Colby Hale. List Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas fell to Missouri
