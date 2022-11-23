Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Bar fight led to killings of two in downtown Jefferson City, court documents show
JEFFERSON CITY — A bar fight at J. Pfenny's resulted in the deaths of two individuals, both of whom have now been identified, according to court records released Saturday afternoon. Damien L. Davis, 35 of Kansas City, was charged on Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts...
krcgtv.com
Two people dead after shooting inside Jefferson City bar, one in custody
Police arrested one person after two people were fatally shot in a bar in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police Department Lt. David Williams released a statement about the shooting. It happened at 12:56 am Saturday morning inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub on High Street. One person was taken...
krcgtv.com
Overnight shelters for homeless individuals in Columbia to open next week
COLUMBIA — On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services. Room at the Inn's winter 2022-2023 overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April...
