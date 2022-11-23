Read full article on original website
Ari Lennox Performs “Waste My Time” At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards
Ari Lennox performed “Waste My Time” from her latest album Age/Sex/Location amid her six nominations at this year’s Soul Train Awards. Wearing a sequin silver dress with accessories to match, the songstress commanded the room from centerstage. With a smokey blue haze covering the surface of the stage, Ari stood with a live ensemble provided by Adam Blackstone and the BBE All-Star Band. More from VIBE.comAri Lennox Searches For The One In "POF" Music VideoXscape Honored With Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul Train AwardsMuni Long Goes For "Hrs & Hrs" In A "Plot Twist" At 2022 BET Soul...
