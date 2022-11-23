Read full article on original website
Malachi and Mom: A Winning Pair That Has Peoria High On Way to State Title Game
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This week of Thanksgiving, Malachi Washington says he has 3,000 reasons to be thankful. “My goal was 2K but I came out with 3,000. I’m very grateful,” said Washington. Three thousand as in 3,000 yards rushing. When last year’s top offensive player Eddie Clark graduated, people wondered what would happen with […]
‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame
One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old
Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend
Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
Long Time Register-Mail Editor Tom Martin Leaving For Quad Cities
Register-Mail editor Tom Martin is starting a new venture as editor of the Quad City Times and the Argus-Dispatch. He spent 19 years as editor of the Register-Mail. Tom and former co-worker Jay Redfern joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his time here and his new gig.
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Princeton preps for new garbage collection process
The City of Princeton is preparing for changes in garbage collection and recycling. Mayor Joel Quiram said 65 and 90 gallon receptacles have arrived. They will be disbursed about two weeks before a new garbage/recycling process goes into effect. And, prior to that, residents will be able to dispose of their current trash/recycling receptacles.
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
Four-car accident injures one
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A big rush-hour accident on the East Peoria side of the Cedar Street bridge resulted in a traffic backup almost all the way to Creve Coeur. East Peoria Police say the crash happened just prior to 4:30 p.m. Monday, and involved four vehicles. The driver...
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Country Saloon is hosting its 10th annual free Thanksgiving meal
An East Peoria Bar is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for people without a family celebration to go to. Country Saloon, on Meadow Avenue right by the border between East Peoria and Morton, opened ten years ago. Owner Stacey Doerr says the building has a long history in food service.
Alleged Peoria Heights arsonist indicted, held on bond
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson. Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.
