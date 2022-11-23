Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies, another injured, in three-vehicle crash on Highway 148
A northwest Missouri man died and another resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County one-half mile south of Hopkins. All vehicles were northbound on Highway 148 when two trailing vehicles slowed for a farm implement. A Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a car.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 28, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 4. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways stopped at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will not...
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
KRMS Radio
Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri
Triple A says the average price of gas per gallon in Missouri is $3.24 – well below the current national average of $3.66. The state average is nearly 20 cents below the state’s average price in October which was 3-dollars 43 cents a gallon.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
kq2.com
Holiday Parks kicking off the holiday season in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Holiday Parks lighting ceremonies took place Friday evening, marking the start of the holiday season here in St. Joseph. "This is exciting to see the cars lined up ready to go through. This is the 41st year and the kids love it. We had a bunch of kids come up and help light the the whole park," says St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
KDHE: 3,000 new COVID cases, five additional deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,045 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, for a total of 897,813 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,657.
KSDK
Black Friday shoppers tackle Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles
Shoppers lined up early Friday morning to make their way into Bass Pro in St. Charles. Some shoppers waited all night.
kq2.com
Bishop LeBlond advances to the 8-man Football State Championship
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For the 1st time in School History, Bishop LeBlond Football will play for a Missouri 8-man State Championship. The Golden Eagles defeated Sweet Springs in the State Semifinals 44-22. Bishop LeBlond led 30-14 at the half and allowed only 8 points in the entire 2nd half. Bishop...
abc17news.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Playoffs
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the MSHSAA playoffs continue
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain
I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, which […]
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
