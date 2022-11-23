Watch Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson repel an unwelcome stage invader – with his Fender Telecaster

Read full article on original website
The 10 best covers of Jimi Hendrix songs
Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27, 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. When someone is widely hailed as the greatest guitar player ever,...
Fender and Guitar Center team up for exclusive American Ultra models that flash their tastiest collaborative finish yet – Umbra Burst
Almost exactly a year ago today, Fender joined forces with Guitar Center to unveil a range of exclusive new-look American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster models, which flashed a neat Denim finish. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the...
This mega 50% off Fender Play deal is ideal for beginner guitar players
Teach yourself guitar, bass or ukulele with a years subscription to Fender's much-loved guitar lesson platform. If you’re planning on teaching yourself guitar, or simply want to brush-up on some areas of your playing, then we've got the Black Friday Fender deal for you. Right now Fender are offering new users the chance to bag a full years subscription to Fender Play for 50% less (opens in new tab).
Alter Bridge: “One of the hardest dances to do is to make something heavy and technical and still emotional at the same time”
Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy on making Alter Bridge's heaviest album yet with a PRS Tele-a-like, an impossible number of guitar picks and not one but two Dumble amps. Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy have been honing their guitar double act in Alter Bridge for the best part of two decades. As they sit together in the bar of London’s Royal Garden Hotel, they laugh when Myles says, “We’ve been playing together for so long, we’ve now morphed into one being!”
This edible cake replica of Joe Satriani's Ibanez signature guitar is the tastiest thing we've seen all week
Complete with pickups, a double locking trem and even strings, this uncanny recreation of Satch's Ibanez JS2480 is pretty sweet. With its vibrant Muscle Car Red finish, double-locking trem and combination of DiMarzio and Sustainiac pickups, Joe Satriani’s JS2480 was arguably the tastiest electric guitar in Ibanez’s JS Series lineup. That is, until Houston’s House of Blues baked Satch an exact replica of the guitar in cake form.
Larkin Poe’s Megan and Rebecca Lovell on their pedalboard pinch-hitters, the voice of lap steel, and the blues as a living art form
Blues has always been a part of Larkin Poe’s roots rock ’n’ roll approach, but for new release Blood Harmony the blues element is unmissable. And it hasn’t happened by accident. It’s the result of careful planning by the two sisters and multi-instrumentalists who lead the...
Looking to help kickstart your kid's journey to guitar stardom? We've curated the best guitar pack deals of Cyber Weekend
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Weekend is just getting started, meaning there are still a ton of surviving Black Friday guitar deals for you to sink your teeth into. Though this time of year is ripe for veteran players looking for their next high-end electric guitar or acoustic guitar, it's also the perfect time for beginners and young players to start their guitar-playing journey, with some mouth-watering savings to be had on a range of entry level gear.
The 1975’s Adam Hann on his love of John Petrucci’s signature model, divvying up parts with Matty Healy and snapping up Klon Centaurs
It’s a grey Monday morning, and Adam Hann, lead guitarist of indie-pop behemoths The 1975, is reflecting on the burnout caused from recording the band’s fourth album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form. “We decided to do our third and fourth albums back to back,” he says....
Ari Lennox Performs “Waste My Time” At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards
Ari Lennox performed “Waste My Time” from her latest album Age/Sex/Location amid her six nominations at this year’s Soul Train Awards. Wearing a sequin silver dress with accessories to match, the songstress commanded the room from centerstage. With a smokey blue haze covering the surface of the stage, Ari stood with a live ensemble provided by Adam Blackstone and the BBE All-Star Band. More from VIBE.comAri Lennox Searches For The One In "POF" Music VideoXscape Honored With Lady Of Soul Award At 2022 Soul Train AwardsMuni Long Goes For "Hrs & Hrs" In A "Plot Twist" At 2022 BET Soul...
You can still save $450 on these stunning limited-edition D'Angelico semi-hollow guitars in this crazy post-Black Friday deal
Black Friday's officially in the rear-view mirror, but the road ahead is still paved with some seriously tantalizing bargains. Without a doubt, one of the Black Friday guitar deals we found yesterday was on this D'Angelico Excel DC XT, which had a massive $450 – or 25% – knocked off its asking price (opens in new tab). And we're tremendously pleased to tell you that this deal is still live.
Ringo Starr Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Home
John Lennon and Ringo Starr maintained the relationship they built while together in The Beatles after the band split. On one occasion, Starr acquired Lennon’s Sprawling Berkshire mansion after he and his wife, Yoko Ono, relocated to New York. The now-82-year-old started working on renovating the house to fit...
These killer Black Friday guitar amp deals are still live – bag a bargain before the offers end
Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended: we're into Cyber Weekend, and there are still Black Friday guitar deals to be had, particularly in the guitar amps department. Quite simply, if you're in the market for a new amp – of any kind, really – there'll be a sale here for you.
Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals
These low-price, top-spec electric guitars now start at just $344.99 direct from Fender. The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).
Paul Reed Smith has his say on the tonewood debate: “I've heard that tonewoods don't make any difference. It's just not true”
The guitar-building mastermind shares an anecdote involving violin makers to hammer home his point that tonewoods do in fact play a pivotal role in a guitar's sound. Paul Reed Smith is nothing short of a legend when it comes to the electric guitar and acoustic guitar game. Having started his own eponymous boutique brand back in 1985, PRS has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in the guitar world, sharing the spotlight with the likes of Gibson and Fender.
Get 50% off stompboxes from Behringer, TC Electronic, Vox, Keeley and more with these mouth-watering Black Friday cheap guitar pedal deals
Black Friday has well and truly arrived, and with it, so too have some of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've ever seen. We've shown you some of the best overall Black Friday guitar pedal deals already, but, to zero in further, we've spotted some killer discounts that bring the prices of some great stompboxes from MXR, Keeley, TC Electronic, Vox and more down to under $100 (or, in one case, under $20.)
There are big savings to be had on looper pedals this Cyber Weekend – here are our favorite deals
Every year, Black Friday and Cyber Weekend come around and guitar and bass players go absolutely loopy for looper pedals. Given the demand, good looper bargains are few and far between, but in our quest to bring you the best Black Friday guitar deals, we’ve come across a few beauties.
Stock up on strings, picks, capos, cables and other essential guitar accessories with Ernie Ball's mega Black Friday sale
There are loads of Black Friday guitar deals currently floating around the internet, but Cyber Weekend is so much more than just slash-price electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars – it’s also the perfect time for those looking to replenish their supply of guitar accessories. Amazon is...
These awesome Black Friday Fender Player Stratocaster and Telecaster deals are still live – but not for long
Black Friday has been and gone, but Cyber Monday is on the horizon, and plenty of amazing Black Friday guitar deals are still live – including these offers on the Fender Player Stratocaster and Player Telecaster. Fender Player electric guitars are some of the best-value six-strings money can buy....
Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin
Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center – and we must say, we are mighty impressed with what's on offer this year. From now until 28 November you can bag eye-watering discounts on a huge number of products and major brands (opens in new tab) across their site.
