Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Moments from Jonah Williams’ “lights out” outing vs. Steelers
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Cincinnati Bengals should be thankful that Jonah Williams—of all players—represents the most erratic component of their offensive line. It wasn’t too long ago he was the exact opposite. Before actual investment was made into the Bengals’ offensive line, Williams established himself...
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jimmy Morris of SB Nation’s Music City Miracles
A big rematch is afoot, with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Nashville to take on the Titans. It’s a big litmus test for both teams, who sport impressive records, but have yet to truly achieve a win against a high-quality opponent. This week brings that opportunity, and we chatted...
Cincy Jungle
Dan Graziano believes the Bengals are AFC’s most dangerous team
It’s been an up-and-down year for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, who sit 6-4 through 10 regular season games, but a recent stretch of better play and the return of Ja’Marr Chase coming as soon as this Sunday against the Titans has ESPN Insider Dan Graziano very high on the team.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report
Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 12 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Tennessee be on your TV?
The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Tennessee Titans as part of CBS’ slate of games on Sunday. Fortunately, in most parts of Ohio, you should be able to watch the game. The Cleveland area, meanwhile, will get the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals game will actually be on TV in most parts of the nation east of Colorado. See the map below for details (taken from 506sports).
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 12: Bengals fan rooting interest guide
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the playoff hunt as they travel to Nashville for a rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans. While we know a win helps the Bengals, they can still get extra help from around the league. Let’s take a look at what teams you should pull for this weekend to help the Bengals in not just earning a playoff spot, but the highest seed possible.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Thanksgiving games and open thread
A tradition as older than most of us is NFL football on Thanksgiving. We have three games on the holiday to enjoy while we wait for food to hit the table. The first being the Buffalo Bills going to take on the Detroit Lions. The Bills haven’t seen as untouchable in recent weeks. The offense hasn’t run away with games, and it has allowed teams like the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to steal a wins from them. The Lions are also on a three game winning streak. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffalo play down to Detroit’s level this week.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase is questionable; Joe Mixon ruled out
The final injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to face the Tennessee Titans. For the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samaje Perine will be the starter this week following his three-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Awards in 37-30 win over Steelers
What a game and statement by the Cincinnati Bengals. They notched their first divisional win of the season on Sunday and improved to 6-4. In the win, there were a number of great performances and moments. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners on the Bengals’ Week 11 awards!
Cincy Jungle
Kwamie Lassiter and Drue Chrisman elevated to Bengals’ gameday roster vs. Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday. Chrisman and Lassiter are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals will wear white in Tennessee
When the Cincinnati Bengals play in Tennessee on Sunday, they will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants. Oh, and black socks. They’ll have the traditional orange helmets though. Good news is, they seem to have found success wearing this combo. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans will be wearing...
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Tee Higgins goes off vs. Steelers
All the way back in Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals turned the ball over five times against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which promoted chatter regarding how the Steelers’ Cover 2 defense was the Bengals’ kryptonite. 10 weeks later, the Steelers didn’t think to bring it back out without having...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this weekend. It is a familiar place to the Bengals as they knocked off the No. 1 seed Titans in that stadium last year on a last second field goal. These teams same to be on the...
