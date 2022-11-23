ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincy Jungle

Dan Graziano believes the Bengals are AFC’s most dangerous team

It’s been an up-and-down year for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, who sit 6-4 through 10 regular season games, but a recent stretch of better play and the return of Ja’Marr Chase coming as soon as this Sunday against the Titans has ESPN Insider Dan Graziano very high on the team.
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report

Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for...
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 12 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Tennessee be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Tennessee Titans as part of CBS’ slate of games on Sunday. Fortunately, in most parts of Ohio, you should be able to watch the game. The Cleveland area, meanwhile, will get the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals game will actually be on TV in most parts of the nation east of Colorado. See the map below for details (taken from 506sports).
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 12: Bengals fan rooting interest guide

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the playoff hunt as they travel to Nashville for a rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans. While we know a win helps the Bengals, they can still get extra help from around the league. Let’s take a look at what teams you should pull for this weekend to help the Bengals in not just earning a playoff spot, but the highest seed possible.
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Thanksgiving games and open thread

A tradition as older than most of us is NFL football on Thanksgiving. We have three games on the holiday to enjoy while we wait for food to hit the table. The first being the Buffalo Bills going to take on the Detroit Lions. The Bills haven’t seen as untouchable in recent weeks. The offense hasn’t run away with games, and it has allowed teams like the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to steal a wins from them. The Lions are also on a three game winning streak. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffalo play down to Detroit’s level this week.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Weekly Awards in 37-30 win over Steelers

What a game and statement by the Cincinnati Bengals. They notched their first divisional win of the season on Sunday and improved to 6-4. In the win, there were a number of great performances and moments. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners on the Bengals’ Week 11 awards!
Cincy Jungle

Bengals will wear white in Tennessee

When the Cincinnati Bengals play in Tennessee on Sunday, they will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants. Oh, and black socks. They’ll have the traditional orange helmets though. Good news is, they seem to have found success wearing this combo. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans will be wearing...
Cincy Jungle

Film Room: Tee Higgins goes off vs. Steelers

All the way back in Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals turned the ball over five times against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which promoted chatter regarding how the Steelers’ Cover 2 defense was the Bengals’ kryptonite. 10 weeks later, the Steelers didn’t think to bring it back out without having...
