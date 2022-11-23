Read full article on original website
The Ferguson Brothers Lynching on Long Island (Podcast)
Two Black men were shot and killed by a police officer in Freeport on a cold winter morning in 1946. Another was wounded. All three were brothers, two were World War II veterans dressed in their military uniforms. The ensuing outcry and investigations would spread far beyond the south shore of Long Island and bring the story of racial tensions on Long Island to the national level.
In Blind Sight: From Canarsie, Brooklyn
Bob Gumson grew up in Canarsie, Brooklyn, in the 1950s where, as a young boy, he loved music and enjoyed participating in sports and games with neighborhood friends. Following a routine kindergarten eye exam, Bob and his family learned he had a progressive eye disease that would render him completely blind by the time he reached his early teens.
Harmful Algal Blooms in NYS: A Season Summary
During 2022, 198 waterbodies statewide were listed with “Confirmed HABs” on the NY HAB System (NYHABS). Over 1,600 HAB reports were collected, and of these, over 1,000 met criteria for a Confirmed HAB. The reports ranged from a single observation to widespread blooms that were persistent throughout the season.
