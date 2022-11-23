Read full article on original website
Alleghany County to be featured on Real Virginia program
This January, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Alleghany County as part of its County Close-up segment. Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, will interview local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent and how the industry is changing. The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Alleghany had a total of 165 farms on 30,857 acres, and the market value of all agricultural...
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
virginiapublicradio.org
State Senator Adam Ebbin to propose new gun control legislation
After two deadly shooting incidents in Virginia, State Senator Louise Lucas is attacking the governor and lieutenant governor for failing to support stronger gun controls in the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Senator Adam Ebbin is drafting legislation he’ll introduce when lawmakers meet in less than two months. Sandy Hausman has that story....
NBC12
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
Augusta Free Press
New farmers encouraged to attend two free seminars in Virginia
Financial resources are available for new agricultural producers in Virginia. Beginning farmers are encouraged by the Virginia Secretariat of Agriculture and Forestry to attend two Farm Finance and Conservation Planning Seminars in December. The seminars will be held December 8 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and on December 16...
Kingsport Times-News
State-record Saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Wildlife Resources is applauding a gentleman for catching the first-ever state record saugeye. Michael Miller, from Nathalie, Virginia, landed a 6-pound Saugeye from the Staunton River. Miller caught the trophy-sized fish with spinning tackle using a crankbait. The fish measured 26¼ inches with a girth of 14 inches, and was officially weighed at Bobcat’s Bait and Tackle in Clarkesville, Virginia.
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia Health Care Community Offers Safety Tips Amid Surge in Flu, Respiratory Virus Cases and Hospitalizations
RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia healthcare community is encouraging Virginians who haven’t done so to get vaccinated against the flu, get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and to take personal health and safety precautions as we enter what could be a particularly intense flu and respiratory illness season. This year’s flu season is already showing early, concerning signs that it may be worse than in recent years. There are also increasing numbers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, which may cause serious illness and hospitalization in children and older adults. If these trends continue, this could strain healthcare systems in some communities. Virginia doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers are already being inundated with a surge of sick patients seeking care, filling hospital beds, and in many cases requiring longer hospital stays. Data from Virginia hospitals and public health surveillance information from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) suggest that the Commonwealth faces the prospect of a particularly challenging flu and respiratory disease season throughout this fall and winter. Emergency department and urgent care clinic visits involving patient diagnoses of RSV have quadrupled since early September and remain significantly elevated. Visits for flu-like illness are also rising – for the week ending November 5, such visits are at least four times higher than in the same week for each of the past four years. In Virginia, we have seen a 41 percent increase in flu-like illness and an overall 18 percent increase in respiratory illness from the week prior. Virginia Immunization Information System data from July 1-November 9, 2022 indicates that flu vaccination uptake in children younger than 12 is lower this year as compared to the same time periods during the previous three years. These conditions are occurring even as COVID-19 remains a significant concern – the federal public health emergency regarding coronavirus was recently extended and Virginia hospitals continue to treat an average of 478 hospital inpatients each day. The continued presence of COVID-19 combined with the rapid spread of flu and other respiratory illness poses a heightened risk of developing medical complications from COVID-19 or the flu among older Virginians, individuals with weakened immune systems or other medical conditions, and younger children. The holiday season is just around the corner. To protect yourself and your family against flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses, the healthcare community recommends taking the following steps:
VDH to send voice and text messages to Virginians eligible to receive booster
Starting Monday, November 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send voice and text messages to remind Virginians of their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Virginians urged not to move firewood
With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
cardinalnews.org
Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia
Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
WSET
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Virginia is offering to help low-income residents pay their water bills – Here’s how to apply
Do you need help paying your water bill? Virginia is offering to help! See if you're eligible for program assistance here
peninsulachronicle.com
Dominion Energy Offering Bill Payment Assistance As Winter Approaches
With colder temperatures on the way, Dominion Energy Virginia is offering several assistance programs to help customers with their winter heating bills. The winter months typically bring higher energy bills as customers use more electricity to heat their homes. “With higher fuel costs this winter, more of our customers will...
