KTVZ

Spain’s new high-speed trains make it Europe’s rail capital

What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers’ options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo — the latest company to enter Spain’s fast train market, which is already...
KTVZ

Plane goes off runway at Waterloo Airport in Canada

A Canadian airport “will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today” after a Flair Airlines plane “exited the runway” Friday morning during its landing, the airport and the airline said in statements. Flair Airlines flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo, had 134 passengers...
KTVZ

The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe

Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
KTVZ

Her luggage was lost. Then a kind stranger came to her aid

It had been seven days since she landed in New York City, and Hana Sofia Lopes’ luggage was still lost. Every morning Hana Sofia phoned the airline for updates and ended the call increasingly frustrated, and still luggage-less. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVZ

EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge

A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday’s quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
KTVZ

Iran beats 10-man Wales to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive

Two late goals secured Iran a sensational 2-0 win against Wales to maintain its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages. Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from distance to brilliantly give Iran the lead in the 98th minute, while Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win in the 101st minute, securing Iran its first points of the tournament.
KTVZ

After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets. The Green Falcons now turn their attention to Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It could even book its place in the second round with a win. Midfielder Sami Al-Najei says: “We will work even harder than in the previous match. Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.
KTVZ

UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from ‘sensitive’ sites

Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain’s national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at “sensitive” sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies...
KTVZ

Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels. A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The threat of a ban was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry and it said it was urging World Athletics “not to ban Kenya.” World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.

