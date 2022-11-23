Read full article on original website
Spain’s new high-speed trains make it Europe’s rail capital
What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers’ options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo — the latest company to enter Spain’s fast train market, which is already...
Plane goes off runway at Waterloo Airport in Canada
A Canadian airport “will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today” after a Flair Airlines plane “exited the runway” Friday morning during its landing, the airport and the airline said in statements. Flair Airlines flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo, had 134 passengers...
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
Her luggage was lost. Then a kind stranger came to her aid
It had been seven days since she landed in New York City, and Hana Sofia Lopes’ luggage was still lost. Every morning Hana Sofia phoned the airline for updates and ended the call increasingly frustrated, and still luggage-less. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than...
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
World Cup notes: Fox, U.S. score big numbers with TV audience
Fox drew 15.38 million viewers for Friday's United States-England World Cup match, the second-largest TV audience for a U.S. men's World Cup game.
Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge
A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday’s quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
How a scoop by a little-known crypto site led to the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and implosion of FTX
The staggering level of apparent deception staged by former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried wasn’t uncovered by government investigators or a major powerhouse financial news organization, such as The Wall Street Journal. Instead, the public’s first glimpse of the alleged wrongdoing by Bankman-Fried — known to insiders as SBF —...
Iran beats 10-man Wales to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive
Two late goals secured Iran a sensational 2-0 win against Wales to maintain its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages. Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from distance to brilliantly give Iran the lead in the 98th minute, while Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win in the 101st minute, securing Iran its first points of the tournament.
One of Ukraine’s largest hospitals nearly evacuated patients after Russian strikes cut water supply
One of Ukraine’s largest state hospitals was “on the verge of evacuating” some patients after it lost water supply because of Russian air strikes on Wednesday, a regional official told CNN. Moscow has sent a barrage of missiles to target energy “generation facilities” in its latest effort...
After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets. The Green Falcons now turn their attention to Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It could even book its place in the second round with a win. Midfielder Sami Al-Najei says: “We will work even harder than in the previous match. Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from ‘sensitive’ sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain’s national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at “sensitive” sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies...
Puzzling debate over Roman coin authenticity could determine legacy of ‘fake’ emperor
Scientists in the United Kingdom say they have proven the authenticity of several Roman coins previously dismissed as forgeries — providing evidence that an emperor disregarded as fake might in fact have been real. A coin featuring a portrait and the name of the Roman emperor Sponsian was among...
Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping ‘crisis’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels. A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024. The threat of a ban was conceded by the Kenyan sports ministry and it said it was urging World Athletics “not to ban Kenya.” World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.
Kylian Mbappé goals ensure defending champion France is first side to seal spot in World Cup knockout stages
Defending champion France became the first side at the 2022 World Cup to reach the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory over Denmark, sealed by a late goal from star forward Kylian Mbappé. Les Bleus enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening 45 minutes, but Denmark’s defense held...
Germany wins women's bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze
Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women's bobsled World Cup race of the season
