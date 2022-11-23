Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WDBJ7.com
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
theunionstar.com
Area community calendar
Due to printing deadlines, all items to be included in the Union Star’s Community Calendar need to be submitted by 8 a.m. on Fridays. The deadline for Altavista Journal is Monday, 1 p.m. Brookneal-Rustburg area. Brookneal Christmas Parade set for December 1. The Brookneal Christmas Parade will be held...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
NRVNews
Level, Jeffery Garland
Jeffery Garland Level of Roanoke, VA passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. “Jeff” was born on January 26, 1954, in Smyrna, TN. The son of the late James “Dan” Level and Peggy Ann Carter Level. Jeff was a graduate of Desert High School, Edwards AFB, CA....
theunionstar.com
Christmas kicks off in Brookneal-Rustburg
It’s that time of year already! Time for holiday events to kick off in the Brookneal-Rustburg community. The fun will begin Thursday night with the annual (and much enjoyed) Brookneal Christmas Parade set to be held at 7 p.m. through downtown Brookneal on Thursday, December 1. The grand marshals will be the 2022 Brookneal Dixie Belles who won the state championship this year and the 2022 Brookneal Dixie Youth Boys Ozone Baseball team who won their state championship this year.
WJLA
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad. What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, whom everybody knows when you’re growing up?
WSLS
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
WSET
'Stay away:' Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is headed to the scene of a brush fire in Amherst. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we need people to stay out of the way so we can do our job," Joey Malott, the Chief of Monelison Fire Department said.
Kingsport Times-News
State-record Saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Wildlife Resources is applauding a gentleman for catching the first-ever state record saugeye. Michael Miller, from Nathalie, Virginia, landed a 6-pound Saugeye from the Staunton River. Miller caught the trophy-sized fish with spinning tackle using a crankbait. The fish measured 26¼ inches with a girth of 14 inches, and was officially weighed at Bobcat’s Bait and Tackle in Clarkesville, Virginia.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
gratefulweb.com
Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale
Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
pmg-va.com
Bedford Humane Society
No bigger than a minute, that’s Ellie, a Chihuahua mix, at only 11 lbs. When this little girl decided to go on a walk about you wouldn’t have thought she would go far but she tangled with a sticker bush and got lost. Lucky for her she was found and landed on her feet with Bedford Humane Society. Now we need to find this wayward girl a home. There is a lot we don’t know about Ellie but what I do know is that she is a sweet girl who likes to be with people, always glad to see you. She will be spayed on November 23rd and will be available to go to a new home once healed. I hope someone finds it in their heart to open their home to this sweet girl where she can be the queen.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
Comments / 0