Pittsylvania County, VA

theunionstar.com

Area community calendar

Due to printing deadlines, all items to be included in the Union Star’s Community Calendar need to be submitted by 8 a.m. on Fridays. The deadline for Altavista Journal is Monday, 1 p.m. Brookneal-Rustburg area. Brookneal Christmas Parade set for December 1. The Brookneal Christmas Parade will be held...
BROOKNEAL, VA
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission

Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Being blessed by blessing others

Being blessed by blessing others
ROANOKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Lord Botetourt High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'Stay away:' Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is headed to the scene of a brush fire in Amherst. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we need people to stay out of the way so we can do our job," Joey Malott, the Chief of Monelison Fire Department said.
AMHERST, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Dog-grooming salon opens

A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
HARDY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
theunionstar.com

Christmas kicks off in Brookneal-Rustburg

It’s that time of year already! Time for holiday events to kick off in the Brookneal-Rustburg community. The fun will begin Thursday night with the annual (and much enjoyed) Brookneal Christmas Parade set to be held at 7 p.m. through downtown Brookneal on Thursday, December 1. The grand marshals will be the 2022 Brookneal Dixie Belles who won the state championship this year and the 2022 Brookneal Dixie Youth Boys Ozone Baseball team who won their state championship this year.
BROOKNEAL, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2

This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

One dead in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An intersection in Campbell County is back open after a fatal crash had all westbound lanes closed Friday night, according to VDOT. The crash was at the intersection of 460/Timberlake Road and Bee/Enterprise Drive. Virginia State Police, leading the investigation, confirm one person died in...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

