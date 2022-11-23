Read full article on original website
theunionstar.com
Area community calendar
Due to printing deadlines, all items to be included in the Union Star’s Community Calendar need to be submitted by 8 a.m. on Fridays. The deadline for Altavista Journal is Monday, 1 p.m. Brookneal-Rustburg area. Brookneal Christmas Parade set for December 1. The Brookneal Christmas Parade will be held...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
wfxrtv.com
Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission
Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission. Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers …. Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
WSLS
Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7. “I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night – Christiansburg’s …. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals...
Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Lord Botetourt High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
WSLS
Fashions for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Hotel Roanoke’s popular holiday tradition returned Thursday. This year, more than 25 organizations and businesses are participating in Fashions for Evergreens. The beautiful trees on display are part of the annual tree decorating contest. It’s free to the public but visitors can donate to vote...
WSET
'Stay away:' Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is headed to the scene of a brush fire in Amherst. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we need people to stay out of the way so we can do our job," Joey Malott, the Chief of Monelison Fire Department said.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
theunionstar.com
Christmas kicks off in Brookneal-Rustburg
It’s that time of year already! Time for holiday events to kick off in the Brookneal-Rustburg community. The fun will begin Thursday night with the annual (and much enjoyed) Brookneal Christmas Parade set to be held at 7 p.m. through downtown Brookneal on Thursday, December 1. The grand marshals will be the 2022 Brookneal Dixie Belles who won the state championship this year and the 2022 Brookneal Dixie Youth Boys Ozone Baseball team who won their state championship this year.
caswellmessenger.com
Christmas funs kicks off in Yanceyville on December 2
This coming weekend promises to be loads of fun and excitement for the community when Christmas kicks off in Caswell County. Many festivities are underway so be sure to let the newspaper know about events so they can be publicized. Getting some great photos? Be sure to send them to us with captions.
WSLS
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
WDBJ7.com
One dead in Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An intersection in Campbell County is back open after a fatal crash had all westbound lanes closed Friday night, according to VDOT. The crash was at the intersection of 460/Timberlake Road and Bee/Enterprise Drive. Virginia State Police, leading the investigation, confirm one person died in...
