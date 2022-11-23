Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Zayn proves loyalty to The Bloodline, Theory new U.S. champ
The Bloodline got stronger on Saturday night, while Austin Theory regained his U.S. title. Here's everything that went down at Survivor Series WarGames.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Randy Orton's Back Injury
"The Viper" does not appear WWE-bound for some time. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back; a procedure that would keep the multi-time world champion out of action for a significant period. Sources close to Fightful said that the company would be lucky to have Orton back after the injury, considering the severity of the injury and the length of Orton's career. There is no word on when the surgery took place, nor is there any timetable for Orton's return. The company currently has no long-term plans in place for Orton, and there is no word on what effect the time off will have on Orton's contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On Why Re-Signing With WWE Was An Easy Decision
After one year away from the company, Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7. She joined the "NXT" brand in 2018 and was later called up to "Raw" as a member of Retribution in 2020. Nearly a year passed of inactivity before WWE released her. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint, but the stars aligned for her to return to WWE once Triple H became Chief Content Officer. During a recent appearance on "Ten Count," Yim addressed why signing another WWE contract was an easy decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Explains Why She's Rarely Wrestled Since Her WWE Return
Rhea Ripley has sparsely performed in a WWE ring as of late, and according to the former "NXT" Women's Champion, it's been due to the side effects of her tricky injury. In June, Ripley was sidelined with a brain and teeth injury, keeping her out of action during an important time in her career. Returning just last month, Ripley teamed with her Judgment Day partner Damien Priest at a WWE live event, losing to Nikki ASH and Dolph Ziggler. After that match, Ripley also wrestled on "WWE NXT" against Roxanne Perez, until returning to televised main roster action this past Monday on "WWE Raw," defeating Asuka to gain an advantage in the women's Survivor Series WarGames match.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Wants To Get Her Brother On An AEW Dark Show
It's no secret that Saraya comes from a family of professional wrestlers, with a good bit of that story told in the film "Fighting With My Family." Most recently, for her first match back in almost five years, Saraya had family in attendance at AEW Full Gear, sitting ringside to cheer her on against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
wrestlinginc.com
Sgt. Slaughter Has Theory About Vince McMahon's WWE Involvement
The whereabouts of Vince McMahon – specifically, regarding the leadership of WWE – continue to generate speculation. A new theory on whether McMahon has permanently exited the company was raised by Sgt. Slaughter in a "Sportskeeda Wrestling" interview. "Well, I feel that he's still there," Slaughter said. "There's...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle And Opponent Went To The Hospital After This WWE Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled three matches on the night of King of the Ring 2001 — coming out of the show with a victory against Christian in his first match and a loss to Edge in his second. In the third match of the night, Angle faced off against Shane McMahon. While with "K & S WrestleFest," Angle revealed what led to he and McMahon both being sent to the hospital following their 25-minute encounter.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Explains Why Survivor Series WarGames Will Be A 'Pivotal Night' For WWE
WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be a "pivotal night" for the company, according to commentator Corey Graves. The 36th annual event will culminate tomorrow night from Boston, Massachusetts, with a card full of new and returning faces looking to catapult their stock. However, the current lineup is missing some key talent due to injury, extended absences, and other circumstances.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Comments On Using GTS On AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) took on The Death Triangle (PAC and the Lucha Brothers) in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. This match had a far different energy than their first bout at Full Gear, as it took place in front of a rowdy Chicago crowd who were on their feet for the entire encounter. Chicago is the home of CM Punk, who has not been featured on AEW programming since the backstage brawl that took place during the All Out media scrum — an event that left Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel reportedly suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The AEW Commentator
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tony Schiavone made a name for himself as a wrestling announcer in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most famous work was as lead commentator for WCW's weekly television program, "Nitro." Many have called Tony Schiavone the "voice of WCW" because his commentating and distinct sounding voice was synonymous with WCW in the late 1990s. After WCW folded, he found himself at a crossroads — stay in the wrestling business or take a break? Tony decided to take a hiatus from the business and try a few different career paths that still mirrored the skills he had learned in the past.
wrestlinginc.com
Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive
Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
Comments / 0