Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Moments from Jonah Williams’ “lights out” outing vs. Steelers
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Cincinnati Bengals should be thankful that Jonah Williams—of all players—represents the most erratic component of their offensive line. It wasn’t too long ago he was the exact opposite. Before actual investment was made into the Bengals’ offensive line, Williams established himself...
Cincy Jungle
Dan Graziano believes the Bengals are AFC’s most dangerous team
It’s been an up-and-down year for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, who sit 6-4 through 10 regular season games, but a recent stretch of better play and the return of Ja’Marr Chase coming as soon as this Sunday against the Titans has ESPN Insider Dan Graziano very high on the team.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report
Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fans remain confident ahead of matchup with Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals have been quite the team to follow in 2022. After a stunning run to a Super Bowl appearance last season, expectations were sky-high. Only for the team to start 0-2 out the gate and struggle to put together a string of impressive wins. After knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, it seems that the Bengals are gaining the confidence from their fans that they wanted to have in the team from the beginning of the season.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Thanksgiving games and open thread
A tradition as older than most of us is NFL football on Thanksgiving. We have three games on the holiday to enjoy while we wait for food to hit the table. The first being the Buffalo Bills going to take on the Detroit Lions. The Bills haven’t seen as untouchable in recent weeks. The offense hasn’t run away with games, and it has allowed teams like the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to steal a wins from them. The Lions are also on a three game winning streak. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffalo play down to Detroit’s level this week.
Saban: Alabama-Supporting ’Naysayers’ Are Hurting Tide’s Program
The Alabama coach had a blunt assessment of his program’s negative fans.
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 12 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Tennessee be on your TV?
The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Tennessee Titans as part of CBS’ slate of games on Sunday. Fortunately, in most parts of Ohio, you should be able to watch the game. The Cleveland area, meanwhile, will get the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals game will actually be on TV in most parts of the nation east of Colorado. See the map below for details (taken from 506sports).
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 12: Bengals fan rooting interest guide
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the playoff hunt as they travel to Nashville for a rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans. While we know a win helps the Bengals, they can still get extra help from around the league. Let’s take a look at what teams you should pull for this weekend to help the Bengals in not just earning a playoff spot, but the highest seed possible.
Cincy Jungle
George Pickens, Myles Jack not fined for hits against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken many hits this year, so the NFL decided to not hit the pockets of two of their players, even though they probably should have. Wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker Myles Jack were not fined by the league for their hits against the Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s game. Jack speared Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the ground with his head, while Pickens did the same to Tyler Boyd on one of the last plays of the game.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase is questionable; Joe Mixon ruled out
The final injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to face the Tennessee Titans. For the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samaje Perine will be the starter this week following his three-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh.
Cincy Jungle
Kwamie Lassiter and Drue Chrisman elevated to Bengals’ gameday roster vs. Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday. Chrisman and Lassiter are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to...
Sources: Arizona State to hire Oregon's Kenny Dillingham
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is on his way to Arizona to accept the job as Arizona State's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Titans
Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the home stretch of the NFL regular season. The playoffs are in sight for the Cincinnati Bengals, but five clubs with winning records stand in their way of playing beyond Week 18. The Tennessee Titans and their retro brand of football are the first on the docket.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals will wear white in Tennessee
When the Cincinnati Bengals play in Tennessee on Sunday, they will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants. Oh, and black socks. They’ll have the traditional orange helmets though. Good news is, they seem to have found success wearing this combo. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans will be wearing...
Cincy Jungle
Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Titans
Here comes the really tough part of the Bengals’ schedule. In the next seven weeks, Cincinnati will have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots, and the Baltimore Ravens perhaps with a division title on the line. But...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this weekend. It is a familiar place to the Bengals as they knocked off the No. 1 seed Titans in that stadium last year on a last second field goal. These teams same to be on the...
Comments / 0