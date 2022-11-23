A tradition as older than most of us is NFL football on Thanksgiving. We have three games on the holiday to enjoy while we wait for food to hit the table. The first being the Buffalo Bills going to take on the Detroit Lions. The Bills haven’t seen as untouchable in recent weeks. The offense hasn’t run away with games, and it has allowed teams like the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to steal a wins from them. The Lions are also on a three game winning streak. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffalo play down to Detroit’s level this week.

