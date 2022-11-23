The Middle East’s Kurds are being bombed, shot at and arrested across four countries. Scores have died in political unrest in northwest Iran. Some two dozen have died in airstrikes on northern Syria. And both Tehran and Ankara are threatening ground invasions, which will kill and displace even more.It is an unprecedented moment of pressure on one of the world’s largest stateless ethnic groups. It has come about in part because of the war in Ukraine and international disengagement from the region.Turkey and Iran are subjecting Kurdish populations in their own countries, as well as those in Syria and Iraq,...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO