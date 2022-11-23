Read full article on original website
Related
Nine leftovers from Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving football feast
No. 115: Easton, Phillipsburg football teams meet on Thanksgiving Day 2022 — Clearing out a gravy- and cranberry-stained notebook from a very full Thanksgiving Day of football at Lafayette…. Defense!. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Parkland football routed by St. Joseph’s Prep ‘machine’ in PIAA quarterfinals
The St. Joseph’s Prep football team lived up to its powerhouse billing on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks dismantled Parkland 52-21 in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. St. Joseph’s Prep, which improved to 8-0 vs. District 11 opposition in the PIAA tournament, advances to...
Northwestern Lehigh football shut down by Neumann Goretti in state quarterfinals
Northwestern Lehigh’s football team utilized its run-heavy offense to capture the Colonial/Schuylkill League Gold Division title and its first District 11 championship since 2014 this fall. In the Tigers’ first state playoff game in eight years, they faced an elite ball-carrier whose relentless running brought their 2022 season to...
Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame adds 8 members
The Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Thanksgiving morning. Easton’s Jared Breidinger, Mike Apgar, Thomas Wrona and Jonathan Bisci, and Phillipsburg’s Les Kish, Tom Bakley, Chris Troxell and Jim Flynn were inducted into the Hall during a ceremony prior to the Stateliners’ 35-14 victory over the Red Rovers on Thursday.
Fourth-down frolics tell epic tale of Phillipsburg Thanksgiving glory
This is a tale of fourth downs, full of sound and fury – six fourth downs that put Phillipsburg in control of its Thanksgiving Day football destiny. On four of them, the Stateliners scored. On the other two, the P’burg defense came up with big plays that prevented Easton from making game-changers of plays.
‘A long time coming for the town of Phillipsburg.’ P’burg football snaps setback streak vs. Easton
Phillipsburg football coach Frank Duffy’s faith in his team paid off in a big way on Thanksgiving. Duffy, who started his coaching tenure 0-6 against rival Easton and went 0-4 against the Red Rovers when he played for the Stateliners from 1998-2001, left his offense on the field on fourth down six times and Phillipsburg scored touchdowns on four of those attempts.
Central Catholic football flexes EPC strength, mauls Meadville in PIAA quarterfinals
Allentown Central Catholic’s football team is battle-tested. And that allowed the Vikings to be overwhelmingly dominant on Friday night. Central Catholic flexed its Eastern Pennsylvania Conference pedigree and crushed Meadville 50-7 in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Bald Eagle Area High School. The victory puts the Vikings (9-5)...
Easton football can’t make much of its moments in loss to rival Phillipsburg
Easton Area High School’s football team had its moments on Thursday morning. As was the case too often for the Red Rovers in 2022, however, those instances amounted to brief flashes of potential amid a disappointing reality. Nemesis Phillipsburg put Easton away in the second half of a 35-14...
College football roundup: Whitehall’s Boykin finishes strong for Villanova
Whitehall High School graduate Dez Boykin solidified himself in the Villanova University record book after helping the Wildcats upset Delaware 29-26 in the annual “Battle of the Blue.”. Boykin, a fifth-year senior wide receiver, caught passes of 58 and 38 yards and returned a pair of kickoffs 41 yards....
Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in Warren and Hunterdon Counties, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Bethlehem, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
2022 Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day tailgaters serve up pre-game fun (PHOTOS)
Annually, die-hard Phillipsburg and Easton fans gather at and around Fisher Stadium at Lafayette College in Easton to share their love for tailgating before the Easton-P’burg Thanksgiving Day football game. For some, they’ve been gathering for decades, others just a few years. The heat and aroma from the...
Will the Eagles’ run game take off Sunday against the Packers?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been known for his ability to cut at the line of scrimmage to find running lanes and to reach the second level of an opposing defense once he gets the ball in his midsection. However, Sanders, in the passing game, made a significant impact last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
What Eagles’ defense says it must do to limit Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was on track to spend Thanksgiving with his family at his home, being that he was a free agent. It would have allowed Suh to relax and watch the three games going on Thursday. Instead of Suh playing the role of spectator, his plans changed once he decided to sign with the Eagles last week choosing to make another run at procuring a Super Bowl ring.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans gather around the Lehigh Valley to watch the World Cup
World Cup craze continues, as frenzied fans fill bars and other venues to watch around the Lehigh Valley. The game ended in yet another tie for Team USA. Fans showed up all around the Valley to watch.
76ers vs. Magic prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic in the NBA at Amway Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST. This betting...
Phillipsburg community members rally around their Stateliners on Thanksgiving Eve (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg area residents and students gathered Wednesday night at the Phillipsburg High School Athletic Complex (PAC Site) to cheer on the Stateliners during the community pep rally on the eve of the 115th rivalry Thanksgiving football game against Easton. The Stateliner Band led the parade with cheerleaders and Principal Matthew...
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
