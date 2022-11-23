ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Bills’ Von Miller did not tear ACL, but will still miss time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills star pass rusher Von Miller left Thursday’s game against the Lions after suffering a right knee injury in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the game shortly after being taken to the locker room on a cart, raising concerns that the injury could keep him for the remainder of the season.
AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s...
