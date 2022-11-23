ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, TN

readtheleader.com

Calvin Rayburn White

Calvin Rayburn White, 75, of Decaturville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. Calvin was a construction worker by trade and his love for the job showed thru. He married the love of his life in January of 1968. Calvin and Marty were...
DECATURVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons

Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

Marines take the lead in getting toys to kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season once again, with Toys for Tots kicking off!. The Marine Corps League are all ready for the Toys for Tots to help children in West Tennessee. Tom Corley, who is a member of the Captain Jack Holland detachment 735, Marine Corps...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
MCNAIRY COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Tennessee 22A Remains Closed as Work Continues

Tennessee 22A is still closed, with no word from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on when the road will reopen. The City of Lexington has also not had any updates on the work. Crews with Jones Brothers Construction, LLC, had been paving the Lexington Bypass. The highway was closed on...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
LEXINGTON, TN
radio7media.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto

ON NOVEMBER 22ND OFFICERS MADE A TRAFFIC STOP ON SOUTH MILITARY FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION. DURING THE STOP A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE FOUND TWO BAGS OF FENTANYL WEIGHING APPROXIMATELY 1.5 GRAMS IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. TABITHA FOWLER OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE WAS BOOKED FOR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE.
LORETTO, TN
WBBJ

Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
JACKSON, TN
Lexington Progress

Princess Theatre to Host Christmas Movie Premiere

A Lexington High School freshman will be greeting fans when his Christmas movie premieres at the Princess Theater, November 29, 2022. The red-carpet premier of “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring cast member Jordan Makale Williams will be a one night only event. Jordan is the son of Cassie...
LEXINGTON, TN
readtheleader.com

Riverside Road Warriors headed to the 'Ship

The Riverside Panthers made history Friday night as they traveled to Huntingdon to take on the storied program of the Mustangs in a semi-final battle and came away with a 26-13 win to send the Panthers to the state championship next week in Chattanooga. The Mustangs defeated Riverside in week four 33-7 but this postseason run got labeled the revenge tour as they already avenged the loss to Lewis County last week and Huntingdon was next on the list as the two were the only ones to beat the Panthers in the regular season.
HUNTINGDON, TN

