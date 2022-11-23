Read full article on original website
Calvin Rayburn White
Calvin Rayburn White, 75, of Decaturville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. Calvin was a construction worker by trade and his love for the job showed thru. He married the love of his life in January of 1968. Calvin and Marty were...
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
radionwtn.com
Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons
Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
WBBJ
Marines take the lead in getting toys to kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season once again, with Toys for Tots kicking off!. The Marine Corps League are all ready for the Toys for Tots to help children in West Tennessee. Tom Corley, who is a member of the Captain Jack Holland detachment 735, Marine Corps...
WBBJ
Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Remains Closed as Work Continues
Tennessee 22A is still closed, with no word from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on when the road will reopen. The City of Lexington has also not had any updates on the work. Crews with Jones Brothers Construction, LLC, had been paving the Lexington Bypass. The highway was closed on...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/22 – 11/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
radio7media.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto
ON NOVEMBER 22ND OFFICERS MADE A TRAFFIC STOP ON SOUTH MILITARY FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION. DURING THE STOP A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE FOUND TWO BAGS OF FENTANYL WEIGHING APPROXIMATELY 1.5 GRAMS IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. TABITHA FOWLER OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE WAS BOOKED FOR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE.
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
radionwtn.com
First 176 Student Tickets Paid For At Tonight’s Patriots’ Playoff Game
Paris, Tenn.–HCHS and Grove students…Remember! The first 176 HCHS/Grove student tickets are paid for tonight, thanks to generous donors and the school! Show your student ID or Student Vue at the gate by the band house/baseball field for free entrance. Photo by Tyler Miller.
Lexington Progress
Princess Theatre to Host Christmas Movie Premiere
A Lexington High School freshman will be greeting fans when his Christmas movie premieres at the Princess Theater, November 29, 2022. The red-carpet premier of “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring cast member Jordan Makale Williams will be a one night only event. Jordan is the son of Cassie...
readtheleader.com
Riverside Road Warriors headed to the 'Ship
The Riverside Panthers made history Friday night as they traveled to Huntingdon to take on the storied program of the Mustangs in a semi-final battle and came away with a 26-13 win to send the Panthers to the state championship next week in Chattanooga. The Mustangs defeated Riverside in week four 33-7 but this postseason run got labeled the revenge tour as they already avenged the loss to Lewis County last week and Huntingdon was next on the list as the two were the only ones to beat the Panthers in the regular season.
This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room. The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on...
