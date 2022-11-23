Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes Craig Moxness aka Mrs. Moxie to preview the Northfield Arts Guild show Mrs. Moxie’s Home for the Holidays. Join us for another great evening with drag artist, Mrs. Moxie, as she stresses out while getting ready for the holidays this season. She will share some holiday stories and perform some of her favorite holiday songs. She may have a special guest or two come to town as well! Join us at the Guild Theater as we ring in the holiday season with Northfield’s very own Country Drag Queen Housewife, Mrs. Moxie as she gets ready for Christmas!

