Northfield, MN

Pownell, Martig discuss budget, tax levy; Rice County law enforcement prioritizing safe driving through December

During their work session on Tuesday night, the Northfield City Council finalized the recommendation it will make for the 2023-24 municipal. The council heard presentations from some city department heads, including Community Development Director Jake Reilly and Police Chief Mark Elliott about some of the needs they have in their departments, as well as an overall review of the Capital Improvement and Equipment Plans from City Engineer Dave Bennett. In the past few weeks, the council has heard presentations on the Parks Capital Improvement Plan and the Infrastructure plans for the next year as well.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Art Zany – 11-25-22 Mrs. Moxie’s Home For the Holidays

Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes Craig Moxness aka Mrs. Moxie to preview the Northfield Arts Guild show Mrs. Moxie’s Home for the Holidays. Join us for another great evening with drag artist, Mrs. Moxie, as she stresses out while getting ready for the holidays this season. She will share some holiday stories and perform some of her favorite holiday songs. She may have a special guest or two come to town as well! Join us at the Guild Theater as we ring in the holiday season with Northfield’s very own Country Drag Queen Housewife, Mrs. Moxie as she gets ready for Christmas!
NORTHFIELD, MN

