Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small. “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden. And the […]
Stamford High School students, faculty hold annual Christmas tree sale
About 400 trees were placed in the student parking lot for the annual Christmas tree sale.
'You can’t help but feel good' | Giving season in full effect across Connecticut
AVON, Connecticut — Black Friday marked the unofficial kick-off of the giving season for cities and towns across Connecticut. From donation boxes popping up at libraries, senior centers, and town halls in East Hartford to collections at firehouses in Southington. Municipalities across the state are taking up collections for families in need.
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
Winterfest opens at Bushnell Park in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s holiday tradition is back! Friday marked the start of Winterfest at Bushnell Park. This is the 12th year The iQuilt Partnership has hosted the event. It happens daily through January 8th. “One of those memorable days where you come out with your family and enjoy the winter festivities,” says Hartford […]
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
zip06.com
Holiday Celebration In Downtown New Haven
The Shops at Yale are sponsoring a series of celebrations and promotions in the Broadway, Chapel, and Whitney-Audubon districts of historic downtown New Haven. New this year, are a Small Business Saturday Pop-Up with fun arts and crafts activities for children on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1042 Chapel Street; a holiday open house on Thursday, Dec. 8 at retailers on Chapel Street; and a toy and coat drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 with United Way of Greater New Haven on Broadway Island.
trumbulltimes.com
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
Eyewitness News
Team raises money for coach’s 5-year-old granddaughter suffering from cancer
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The yearly showdown between the Hawks and the Wildcats has a new name: The War In The Woods. Each school sold t-shirts for the big game, with the money going to a charitable cause. But how did this long-time battle turn into what both sides hope...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Pet of the Week: Lilo!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo! Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack. Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way! Lilo […]
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
newhavenarts.org
Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day
Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
New Peruvian Restaurant In New Haven Draws Praise For 'Delicious' Food, Friendly Service
A new Connecticut restaurant that offers contemporary Peruvian cuisine has drawn praise from some of its first reviewers. Chacra Pisco Bar, located in New Haven, at 152 Temple St., held its grand opening in late September. The eatery offers appetizers such as Peruvian Street Corn and Yuca Frita, along with...
Eyewitness News
Bristol Central goes against Bristol Eastern in annual Thanksgiving football game
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - In 1959 Bristol High School was split in two, creating Connecticut’s newest football rivalry. Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern started a Thanksgiving tradition that has now lasted more than 60 years. “It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without coming to the Central Eastern Thanksgiving day game,” said...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Weldon Explains Resignation: School Board ‘Corrupted In The Interest Of Race Politics’
John Weldon, who served five years as chair of the Board of Education, shares this commentary on why he resigned his elected position. A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has painted the picture that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new Superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m okay with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics / integrity in the process of selecting a Superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics / integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Comments / 0