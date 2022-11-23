Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
5 Fast Sports Cars Under $5,000
If you have a need for speed, then getting behind the wheel of a sports car can easily satiate it. An exotic car will get you up to law-breaking speeds in no time, while a cheaper sports car will do the same a little slower. Either way, you’ll have a lot of fun doing it, no matter your budget. And if your budget happens to be low, as in $5,000, then these five sports cars will scratch that speed itch you have.
The 2007 Toyota Yaris Is an Awful Road Trip Car Because of One Small Detail
Toyota.You'd expect a modern hatchback to be a fine road trip companion, but the Yaris didn't work for me.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Autoblog
Artificial EV sounds are good, and our Kia EV6 uses them well
Easily one of the most controversial additions to cars in the past 10 years is the introduction of artificial powertrain sounds. And that's entirely understandable. On internal combustion cars, it seems so needless, because the natural noises could be amplified instead of creating a digital facsimile. Worse, the fake sounds usually sound fake and unpleasant. In most internal combustion cars with such augmentation, I try to turn it off. And you would think that would be the case with electric cars, since they're pretty close to silent.
The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
You can buy a lot of SUV for less than $40,000. Read on to find out what these nine offer in one of the hottest SUV segments. The post The 9 Hottest Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used SUVs Over $20,000 to Buy Right Now
The best used SUVs over $20,000 include the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, the 2017 Honda CR-V, and even the 2018 Mazda CX-5. The post The Best Used SUVs Over $20,000 to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Kia's new logo has thousands of people searching online for 'KN Car'
Like most major automakers, Kia’s well on its way to transitioning to an electric vehicle manufacturer. To give visual weight to its commitment, Kia redesigned its corporate logo in 2021, ditching the homely oval badges in favor of a futuristic nameplate. The new look has been out in the wild for a while now, but it seems to be causing real confusion among people reading it as “KN” instead of “KIA.”
Autoblog
Drive mice away from your vehicle with this Black Friday rodent repeller deal
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Mice can make cute pets for some, but for most, they're pests that need to be removed. Just seeing a mouse running around your garage is bad enough, but these little critters are notorious for getting under hoods and chewing through wires, turning a creepy annoyance into a costly problem. In fact, Autoblog has reported on a New York Times piece revealing that a larger-than-expected number of people in the city are battling major issues caused by rodents under the hood. The animals nest under hoods and chew wires, leave debris and other items, and make a mess. Naturally, it's best to avoid this at all costs.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most reliable midsize SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester
If you're shopping for a two-row SUV, the 2022 Honda Passport and Subaru Forester are prime choices. Here are three advantages the Honda has over the Subaru. The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg?
When shopping for a truck it is important to do your research. Here are 2 of the best mpg full-size trucks. The post 2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Could Dethrone the Kia Telluride
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 drops in June! Are you ready for the Mazda CX-90? It's the biggest Mazda ever and could steal the show from the Kia Telluride. The post The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Could Dethrone the Kia Telluride appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover
The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Autoweek.com
Dear 1981 Cadillac Owner, Don’t Worry about Your V8-6-4 Engine!
For the 1981 model year, GM's Cadillac Division introduced a radical new technology (actually, not that new) that would show those price-jacking oil producers that America could still have big cushy luxury cars and get great fuel economy. This was the V8-6-4 engine, a 368-cubic-inch V8 that used computer-controlled solenoids to disable the rocker arms of two or four cylinders under low-load cruising conditions. It sounded good on paper, but didn't work so well in practice.
Curbed
The Great G-Wagen Sell-Off
In the wake of the $32 billion blowup at FTX this month, the ongoing fallout in the crypto industry, and a monthslong decline in prices, plenty of crypto investors who had been flush with coin until recently are suddenly very hard up. Now, it appears that some of them may be flooding the market with lightly used G-Wagens at steep discounts. “G-Wagen,” for those who may not be in the market for a car priced like a house, is a nickname for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — usually the G 63 AMG, a luxury SUV that looks like the ungainly love child of an antique hearse and a cyberpunk monster truck. As entrepreneur Marshall Haas tweeted last week, “There are currently 1,606 G Wagon’s for sale on AutoTrader right now. That’s more than I’ve ever seen. Crypto boys are hurting.” My own search on the car marketplace yielded around 1,000.
Eastwood Introduces Your Garage to the World of 3D Printing
It takes time, but it's a craft worth learning.
Comments / 1