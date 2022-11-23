Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Caseworker I – Intake
Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake. POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Pittsburgh school board takes stance on race, gender identity teaching in classroom
Pittsburgh Public Schools board members this week took a stance on four state House and Senate bills, unanimously passing a resolution that called the measures regarding race and gender identity “inconsistent” with the needs of district students. Pennsylvania House Bills 1532 and 2813 restrict certain teachings about race...
kiowacountypress.net
Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) - A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That's according to a new report, "Poisonous Coverup," published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, "nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup" of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
butlerradio.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
Voting challenges in 5 Westmoreland precincts to delay certification
Westmoreland County Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew have pre-certified results of midterm election voting in all of the county’s 307 precincts. But when they meet Monday to consider final certification of the Nov. 8 vote — in their capacity as county election board members — they’ll be limited to acting on only 302 of those polling places.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center “was zapping with excitement as they welcomed scouts from around the region to their Electricity Merit Badge program!” Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Local farmer pleased with above-average yield this year
This week, farmer Ward Campbell harvested his corn field on his Jackson Township farm.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
pbrtv.com
Iorio Flips Butler Stations
Less than three months after its current owner closed on the purchase, the radio stations of the Butler Radio Network have been sold again. According to the Butler Eagle, St. Barnabas Broadcasting purchased radio stations WBUT (country; AM 1050, FM 97.3), WISR (classic hits/talk; AM 680, FM 107.5) and WLER (active rock; FM 97.7) from Pittsburgh Radio Partners, which closed on its purchase of the stations from the Butler Radio Network right before Labor Day.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Free Holiday Church Tour to Be Offered on December 10 in Historic Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches, all in proximity to one another. (Pictured above: First United Methodist Church in Brookville. Photo courtesy Kyle Yates Photography.) These churches perform great services both for their congregations and the community. This is an opportunity to cross the...
fightnews.com
Results from Erie, Pennsylvania
Bizzarro promotions continued Erie PA’s annual pre-thanksgiving boxing with a three bout card at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. In the six round main, Alex Castellano (8-1-1) of Buffalo, NY and Andre Donovan (2-2) from Coshocton, OH battled to a three round no-contest after Castellano suffered a bad cut from an accidental head butt. The doctor stopped the fight before letting the fourth round begin.
wtae.com
Uniontown Turkey Trot tradition continues on Thanksgiving
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning and took part in the annual Turkey Trot in Uniontown, Fayette County. The race began at 8:30 a.m. outside the Salvation Army worship and service center on West Fayette Street. Organizers say the event brings in...
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
explorejeffersonpa.com
What Jefferson County is Thankful For
We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:. Shontell McKinney: “My Mom was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. She is an inspiration to all of us! This is my grandson, her great grandson. They are 2 of the most important people in my life. I could not imagine life without them. I am very blessed with my family! If I could have had all my family in a pic, I would’ve shared all of them. I am sooo thankful for all of them! Happy Thanksgiving to all!”
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
Comments / 0