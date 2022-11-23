ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Nov 26-Dec 2

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including FusionFest, Jaleo Academy and more. Tis the season we move from pumpkin spice to peppermint, but maybe you still have some sliced Thanksgiving turkey in the fridge. Maybe you want a way to freshen up those leftovers. We suggest you hit the Winter Park Farmers Market on Saturday. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, Anna Marie Mele (aka The Pesto Diva) says she loves her own Spanish olive and habanero pepper pesto on turkey sandwiches instead of mayo. (For more ideas about what to do with leftover turkey, collards and cornbread, click here!)
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
OCALA, FL
themeparktourist.com

Christmas in Orlando: The 5 Best Festive Celebrations To Get Into The Holiday Spirit!

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and the festivities are already well and truly underway in Orlando, Florida!. Whether you’re a local or simply visiting for the festive season, Christmas in Orlando is an incredibly magical experience with endless offerings for you and your family to enjoy. Though it may still feel like summer outside, here are a few ways to immerse yourself in Orlando’s winter magic this holiday season!
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Olde Towne Christmas Market to bring European holiday touch to Leesburg

The City of Leesburg is bringing a re-created version of Christmas markets from around the world to downtown Leesburg for two Saturdays. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 3, the Leesburg Olde World Christmas Market, located near Leesburg Towne Square, will offer items similar to those found in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Orlando among popular vacation spots during Thanksgiving weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando is the number one destination for travelers this Thanksgiving weekend. Both domestic and international travelers will be enjoying all that the city's tourist district has to offer. It looked busy. All afternoon, there were people everywhere. They were shopping, eating, going to the local...
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!

Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Updates on Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park Construction

2025 can’t get here any sooner! Universal’s third Orlando-based theme park is almost here!. We’ve been keeping an eye on any construction progress being made to the Universal’s new theme park and were happy to report a lot of new additions that have been made to Epic Universe’s themed lands!
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

The Story and History of Disney Springs

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Twinwaters home tops Winter Garden sales from Nov. 5 to 11

A home in Twinwaters topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 16754 Gullfloss Terrace, Winter Garden, sold Nov. 7, for $925,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, two half-baths and 4,670 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WINTER PARK, FL

