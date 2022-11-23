Read full article on original website
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Nov 26-Dec 2
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including FusionFest, Jaleo Academy and more. Tis the season we move from pumpkin spice to peppermint, but maybe you still have some sliced Thanksgiving turkey in the fridge. Maybe you want a way to freshen up those leftovers. We suggest you hit the Winter Park Farmers Market on Saturday. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, Anna Marie Mele (aka The Pesto Diva) says she loves her own Spanish olive and habanero pepper pesto on turkey sandwiches instead of mayo. (For more ideas about what to do with leftover turkey, collards and cornbread, click here!)
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
themeparktourist.com
Christmas in Orlando: The 5 Best Festive Celebrations To Get Into The Holiday Spirit!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and the festivities are already well and truly underway in Orlando, Florida!. Whether you’re a local or simply visiting for the festive season, Christmas in Orlando is an incredibly magical experience with endless offerings for you and your family to enjoy. Though it may still feel like summer outside, here are a few ways to immerse yourself in Orlando’s winter magic this holiday season!
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
WESH
Residents celebrate Thanksgiving together at Winter Park nursing center
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The atmosphere and the events for Thanksgiving are all set for the residents of The Garden Cafe at the Gardens at DePugh Nursing Center in Winter Park. "We are very grateful and thankful that we have this opportunity and we share with each other," said resident Lou Parker.
Villages Daily Sun
Olde Towne Christmas Market to bring European holiday touch to Leesburg
The City of Leesburg is bringing a re-created version of Christmas markets from around the world to downtown Leesburg for two Saturdays. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 3, the Leesburg Olde World Christmas Market, located near Leesburg Towne Square, will offer items similar to those found in countries such as Germany, France and Austria.
Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Downtown Orlando is coming back in the spring of 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in April. Next year’s parade will be dedicated to the city of Loiza, to celebrate their bomba music, traditional Taino and African dishes, folk art, and distinct cultural expressions. The parade theme will be...
WESH
Orlando among popular vacation spots during Thanksgiving weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando is the number one destination for travelers this Thanksgiving weekend. Both domestic and international travelers will be enjoying all that the city's tourist district has to offer. It looked busy. All afternoon, there were people everywhere. They were shopping, eating, going to the local...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
allears.net
NEW Updates on Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park Construction
2025 can’t get here any sooner! Universal’s third Orlando-based theme park is almost here!. We’ve been keeping an eye on any construction progress being made to the Universal’s new theme park and were happy to report a lot of new additions that have been made to Epic Universe’s themed lands!
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
orangeobserver.com
Twinwaters home tops Winter Garden sales from Nov. 5 to 11
A home in Twinwaters topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 16754 Gullfloss Terrace, Winter Garden, sold Nov. 7, for $925,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, two half-baths and 4,670 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
Chick’N’Cone to Open Winter Garden Location
A simple fast-casual concept, Chick’N’Cone serves four primary dishes—the Chick’N’Cone, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and a chicken bowl.
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
orangeobserver.com
Matthew’s Hope Firm Foundation Preschool kicking off food, hygiene, clothing drive
The Matthew’s Hope Firm Foundation Preschool is kicking off a food, hygiene and clothing drive next week. The latest program unveiled by West Orange County’s homeless ministry is a preschool based on the Montessori system of teaching and learning for children ages 3 to 6 with an eagerness to learn.
Miller’s Ale House unveils new holiday items to ring in the season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Miller’s Ale House is ringing in the holiday season with brand new cocktails and menu items available now through Dec. 31. The restaurant announced it will be serving up limited time menu items and specials that are festive for the holidays. Some of the items...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
