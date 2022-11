GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Mel Trotter Ministries served more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to guests at DeVos place yesterday. "So many people will be here today who otherwise would not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal," chief advancement officer Beth Fisher told WOOD-TV. Fisher said 79 turkeys, 550 pounds...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO