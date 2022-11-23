Read full article on original website
College football: No. 21 Oregon State stuns No. 9 Oregon; No. 8 Clemson loses
No. 21 Oregon State took advantage of fourth-quarter mistakes by No. 9 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 win, while South Carolina upset No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
Louisville Player Appears to Chuck Water Bottle at Kentucky Fans After Rivalry Game
Cardinals freshman Chris Bell appeared to let his frustration get the best of him following Saturday’s upset loss to the Wildcats.
World Cup notes: Fox, U.S. score big numbers with TV audience
Fox drew 15.38 million viewers for Friday's United States-England World Cup match, the second-largest TV audience for a U.S. men's World Cup game.
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
