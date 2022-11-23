Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Jacoby Brissett was 'annoying as hell' following Tom Brady around with Patriots
The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting set for battle in Northeast Ohio this weekend. As quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets set to take on his former teammate in Tom Brady this weekend, he recalls their time together early in his career with the New England Patriots. He described...
Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones Segregation Photo
Stephen A. Smith felt like the viral photo was a bit unfair. Stephen A. Smith is a staunch hater of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he does like Jerry Jones. Smith believes the Cowboys owner is good for the sport, and that overall, he is an owner who cares about his team. Having said that, Jones is not immune to controversy.
NFL BFFs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce 'Can't Even Put Into Words' Their Love for Each Other
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning duo are inseparable, on and off the field: "He's just the life of the party," Mahomes says of Kelce The Kansas City Chiefs had just eked out a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10 when tight end Travis Kelce's post-game interview was interrupted by a familiar face: teammate Patrick Mahomes. "I love this dude right here, baby!" the quarterback cried as he ran over and wrapped Kelce in a hug. "This my dawg!" The candid display of...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Look: NFL Broadcaster Has Warning For Tom Brady
At some point in the near future, Tom Brady will hang up his cleats and join the broadcasting booth - at least that's the plan for now. Brady reportedly signed a massive contract with FOX for whenever he's done playing football. However, the star quarterback recently received a warning from the person currently occupying his seat.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself
Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Ties Dan Marino For This Huge NFL Record
The 2022 offseason involved some major changes to the Kansas City Chiefs offense as wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks. It was a huge trade, one that many people thought would lead to the Chiefs’ offense slowing down a bit during the season. That is the complete opposite of what has happened.
Kevin Durant Roasts Kendrick Perkins For Thanksgiving Gluttony
Kevin Durant had some jokes for Kendrick Perkins. Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins used to be teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the end, these two were never able to win a title together, however, they did come close. Subsequently, Perkins moved on to the Cavaliers where he got a title by sitting on the bench. A year later, KD won his first title, with the Golden State Warriors.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals What He Would Do If He Was Pat Bev
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the Pat Bev suspension. Shannon Sharpe is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan. Ever since LeBron James signed with the team, Sharpe has made it clear that his team colors are purple and gold. Consequently, this has led to some truly amazing debates with Skip Bayless. The two are TV gold, and they make the mornings that much more fun.
Michael Irvin Annoys Stephen A. Smith With Cowboys Rant
Michael Irvin knows how to push Stephen A’s buttons. Michael Irvin is known for being the most passionate Cowboys fan in the world. He won three Super Bowl titles with the team, so it is easy to see how he can be so loyal to the cause. Although, it’s important to note that Irvin is very complimentary of the team, even when they are bad.
Tommy Fury Has A Suggestion For Tom Brady
Tommy Fury wants Tom Brady to find love. Tommy Fury is currently in the midst of getting his boxing career underway. He has participated in eight professional fights, and he has won them all. These days, he is looking to fight against the likes of Jake Paul, however, there is no telling if it will go down.
Drake Gifts Raptors Announcer With Fluffy Teddy Bear Jacket
Drake had a special gift for Jack Armstrong. Drake has always been a huge fan of the Toronto Raptors. In fact, the artist is the team’s global ambassador. Additionally, he can typically be found courtside during home games, as he prefers to spend his time in his hometown. He’s great for the league, and the fans love seeing him at games.
Jim Nantz Delivers One Of The Worst Jinxes In NFL History
Jim Nantz is public enemy number one in Detroit. Jim Nantz is one of the most legendary broadcasters of all time. He has called numerous NFL games, as well as golf events, and everything else in between. However, he is not immune to making mistakes or speaking too soon. In fact, he learned that the hard way today while calling a Thanksgiving Day game.
Jerry Jones Provides Update On OBJ Pursual
The Cowboys are heavily pursuing the wide receiver. Jerry Jones is an NFL owner who likes to be extremely involved with his team. He is actively pursuing players, and he is always on top of things. Of course, some feel like this has come at the expense of the product on the field. He has gone overboard at times, however, he chalks it up to being passionate about the game.
