Read full article on original website
Related
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Sazerac plans $600M expansion, to add 50 jobs in Southeastern Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Sazerac plans to make what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the largest distilled spirits-related investment in the state's history. The company, whose brands include Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and Southern Comfort whiskey, said it intends to spend $600 million to expand its barrel-making capacity and build 20 warehouses in London, a town 70 miles south of Lexington. To accommodate for the expansion, Sazerac will acquire the...
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Memorial services announced for former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr.
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office has released details on the public visitation to honor the memory of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who died this week at the age of 88. According to Beshear’s office, Gov. Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 29 […]
lakercountry.com
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
whvoradio.com
Farm Broadcaster Max Armstrong Makes Western Kentucky Visit
Well-known farm broadcaster Max Armstrong recently made a stop in the bluegrass state to see Kentucky farming and record a segment for a popular show on RFD-TV. Armstrong visited with Travelin the Bluegrass Host Alan Watts during the visit. Armstrong says he has had a long relationship with RFD-TV. Among...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Leads Nine States in Urging Five Solar Lending Companies to Suspend Financial Obligations for Pink Energy Customers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 22, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today led a coalition of nine attorneys general in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic urging these solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers until the completion of the coalition’s investigation into possible consumer protection law violations.
WKYT 27
Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
fox56news.com
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded. Out &...
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
KFVS12
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
wdrb.com
Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
kentuckytoday.com
Gospel generosity gives rural Kentucky church far-reaching impact
MORGANTOWN, Kentucky (BP) – It was early in his pastoral ministry, Randy Burns said, that he realized, “I was blessed to recognize there was an undercurrent of generosity here,” at Monticello Baptist Church, which never has averaged more than 75 in Sunday morning worship except in 1991, when it reached 80.
Comments / 0