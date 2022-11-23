Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’ has been in the West End for 70 years today
Although it’s forever associated with the West End, Agatha Christie’s classic stage mystery ‘The Mousetrap’ actually had its first performance in Nottingham, in October 1952, the first stop on a brisk regional tour that culminated in a West End run that began at the Ambassadors Theatre on November 25 – 70 years ago today.
Time Out Global
A house on the site where Elton John recorded ‘Candle in the Wind’ is for sale
In 1973, Elton John wrote a song about the death of Marilyn Monroe with lyrics by Bernie Taupin called ‘Candle in the Wind’. Most people know it, though, for its second incarnation, ‘Candle in the Wind 1997’ (aka ‘Goodbye England’s Rose’), a new version of the song with different lyrics about Princess Diana, who tragically died on August 31 1997 in a car crash in Paris, aged just 36. Elton John performed the reworked version at Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6 1997 (its only live performance) and released it as a single, with all sales going to the charities that Diana supported. It peaked at Number 1 in the UK, Elton John’s fourth UK Number 1 single. It then went on to be the biggest-selling physical single in chart history.
Time Out Global
The ‘Luther’ movie – everything you need to know about the new Netflix thriller
‘Oi… Looooooooofaaa!’ That’s the sound of someone calling ‘action’ on a new movie spin-off of Idris Elba’s BBC crime series, Luther. It’s yet another project in the pipeline for the Londoner, now quite possibly the busiest man in Hollywood. With two movies currently in cinemas (Beast, Three Thousand Years of Longing), the actor/DJ/businessman/podcaster/mogul is picking up the Met Police badge again for this big-screen thriller.
Time Out Global
A huge street-art exhibition is coming to Saatchi Gallery next year
Is it still street art if it’s not on the street, and instead is in a huge contemporary art gallery in Kensington? Well, we’re all about to find out, as Saatchi Gallery has just announced ‘Beyond the Streets London’, an ambitious, 150-artist survey of graffiti and guerilla art tactics opening in February next year.
Time Out Global
South London is getting a new green space that’s bigger than Hyde Park
South London has some epic parks and nature reserves. Greenwich, Crystal Palace and Brockwell Park are some of the city’s most beautiful and rightly celebrated parks. But there’s an incoming contender that might steal the crown for the best south London green space. Beddington Farmlands in Sutton (near Croydon) is set to be restored as a nature reserve and will be transformed from its former use as a landfill site and sewage works.
Time Out Global
Time Out has a brand-new newsletter about all the best stuff in the UK
Today is a big day. Not because Brazil are playing Serbia in the World Cup. And not because it’s Thanksgiving. No, it’s because Time Out is launching its brand-new UK newsletter. You know Out Here, the newsletter about all things London? Well, this one is about the rest of the UK, and yes, it’s called Out There.
Time Out Global
A brand new sky garden could be coming to London
The Walkie-Talkie tower (officially the ‘Fenchurch Building’) has faced a lot of criticism since its debut to the public in January 2015. It won the Carbuncle Cup, for the ugliest building of the year (ouch), was dubbed the ‘fry-scrapper’ for focusing sunrays that melted cars, and extensively derided for being such an eyesore. Its one saving grace? The free Sky Garden.
Time Out Global
The Coca Cola truck tour dates have been announced for London
It’s not Christmas in London without Oxford Street’s twinkling lights, Winter Wonderland Instagram stories and, for some reason, a lorryload of Coca-Cola. So it’s definitely now Christmas, because the brand’s much-awaited annual truck tour is back for 2022. Coca-Cola didn’t invent St Nick, but it did...
Time Out Global
The world’s oldest cat lives in London
Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.
Comments / 0