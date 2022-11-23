ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Why Sarasota development plans come with staff approval

When a development plan comes before the city of Sarasota Planning Board, nearly 100% of them come with recommendation for approval by the city’s planning staff. It was during the Nov. 18 meeting of the Planning Board when members asked why. On the agenda were two development projects: Bahia...
Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit

An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Candidate withdraws from Longboat election after deadline

Longboat Key’s March elections for Town Commission is back to being an uncontested campaign now that one of the candidates from District 1 alerted town officials he was withdrawing. In an email to Town Clerk Trish Shinkle, Jeff Lenobel on Friday morning indicated he was withdrawing. “Please take notice...
Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
Manatee continues deploying firefighters, equipment to Lee County

Although parts of Manatee County, such as Myakka City, were crushed, the majority of the county was spared Hurricane Ian’s worst impacts. No one knows that better than East Manatee Fire Rescue firefighters, who continue to work in Lee County, which still is struggling to recover. Deputy Chief Paul...
Wicked Cantina expansion requires code interpretation

BRADENTON BEACH – The Planning and Zoning Board supports Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan’s request to permanently expand his existing outdoor seating area, but another public hearing by the zoning board of appeals is required before the permitting request can be submitted to the city commission for final consideration.
Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife

In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties

Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023

One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
East County weather page photo: November 24

Gordon Silver photographed this family of Sandhill cranes snatching up grubs for lunch along State Road 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
Venice, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Riverview High School - Riverview football team will have a game with Venice High School on November 25, 2022, 16:10:00.
