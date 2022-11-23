Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New majority on Sarasota County school board looks to remove superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. - Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board. Now that two new Sarasota County School Board members have been sworn in, they're doing...
Longboat Observer
Why Sarasota development plans come with staff approval
When a development plan comes before the city of Sarasota Planning Board, nearly 100% of them come with recommendation for approval by the city’s planning staff. It was during the Nov. 18 meeting of the Planning Board when members asked why. On the agenda were two development projects: Bahia...
businessobserverfl.com
Interim executive director named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim executive director has been announced for Meals on Wheels of Sarasota. The organization’s board of directors appointed Rhonda Leiberick to the role. While in transition, she will be working with Invest in Incredible consultants to refresh organizational policies by developing growth strategies and processes to determine the impact Meals on Wheels has, a press release states. Invest in Incredible is an initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Longboat Observer
Candidate withdraws from Longboat election after deadline
Longboat Key’s March elections for Town Commission is back to being an uncontested campaign now that one of the candidates from District 1 alerted town officials he was withdrawing. In an email to Town Clerk Trish Shinkle, Jeff Lenobel on Friday morning indicated he was withdrawing. “Please take notice...
fox13news.com
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for the Tampa Bay region and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from people booking rooms. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things in the community.
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
Longboat Observer
Manatee continues deploying firefighters, equipment to Lee County
Although parts of Manatee County, such as Myakka City, were crushed, the majority of the county was spared Hurricane Ian’s worst impacts. No one knows that better than East Manatee Fire Rescue firefighters, who continue to work in Lee County, which still is struggling to recover. Deputy Chief Paul...
Hillsborough County School Resource Deputies Get New Shields And Firearms
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Chad Chronister continues to put student safety first with the addition of new shields and firearms for school resource deputies. Starting in mid-November, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received its first shipment of new ProTech Assault II VP shields to
amisun.com
Wicked Cantina expansion requires code interpretation
BRADENTON BEACH – The Planning and Zoning Board supports Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan’s request to permanently expand his existing outdoor seating area, but another public hearing by the zoning board of appeals is required before the permitting request can be submitted to the city commission for final consideration.
Longboat Observer
Local exterminator rescues Longboat Key wildlife
In six month's time, Kevin Byrne saved three swans, two sea turtles and an owl. Kevin Byrne is in pest control, but he’s not what you’d call an exterminator. Byrne is quite the opposite: He’s become a life saver for Longboat Key wildlife. Within six months, while...
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
usf.edu
Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties
Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
Longboat Observer
Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023
One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: November 24
Gordon Silver photographed this family of Sandhill cranes snatching up grubs for lunch along State Road 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
Venice, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
FEMA extends deadline, seasonal residents can't qualify for assistance
FEMA announced the new deadline to apply for direct federal funding. However residents who do not primarily live in Florida will not qualify.
