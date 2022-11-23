ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn barber opens home to asylum seekers for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK - One barber in Brooklyn has spent years opening his home to asylum seekers arriving from Venezuela, but this year he is also making sure the first Thanksgiving for these new arrivals is a memorable one. Juan Sanchez is a barber at the Central Latino Barbershop in Bushwick,...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

East New York: Amanda Warren Is 'Tickled Pink' About Show's Success, Teases 'Special Moment' in Fall Finale

The early success of the CBS drama East New York has been no less than “an embarrassment of riches” for series lead Amanda Warren. In the freshman drama, Warren stars as Regina Haywood, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of the 74th Precinct — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Having family ties to the area, Haywood is out to deploy creative methods to protect her community, though her valiant effort thus far has met all manner of (not-insurmountable) roadblocks. The series’ cast also includes Emmy winner Jimmy Smits...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument

NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY

