The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
NYC Christmas Lights: DiMartino house celebrates 20 years of ‘Lights for Life’ (45 photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Jack Frost prepping to nip at some noses and Santa Claus getting ready for his Christmas globetrotting, many Staten Islanders are eager to uphold their holiday tradition of visiting the DiMartino house located at 107 Sharrotts Rd. in Charleston. Joe DiMartino started to build...
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
Newly Opened Restaurant In White Plains Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Shah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 2, is known for menu items such as gyros and platters that include lamb, rice, salads, hummus, and more, according to the business's website.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn barber opens home to asylum seekers for Thanksgiving
NEW YORK - One barber in Brooklyn has spent years opening his home to asylum seekers arriving from Venezuela, but this year he is also making sure the first Thanksgiving for these new arrivals is a memorable one. Juan Sanchez is a barber at the Central Latino Barbershop in Bushwick,...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Brooklyn Mason Organization serves Thanksgiving feast to New Yorkers in need
Dozens gathered at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple for the annual Thanksgiving dinner run by volunteers.
fox5ny.com
Filipino Food Culture Is Getting Popularity Among NYC Restaurants But Many Chefs Are Finding It Complicated
Renee Dizon has no intention of establishing the Filipino way of life in Queens. But that is what it has evolved into three decades after she and her husband opened a small diner in Woodside. Renee's Kitchenette & Grill existed before Jeepney and Maharlika, before Lumpia Shack and Instagram-famous Ube pastries.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
East New York: Amanda Warren Is 'Tickled Pink' About Show's Success, Teases 'Special Moment' in Fall Finale
The early success of the CBS drama East New York has been no less than “an embarrassment of riches” for series lead Amanda Warren. In the freshman drama, Warren stars as Regina Haywood, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of the 74th Precinct — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Having family ties to the area, Haywood is out to deploy creative methods to protect her community, though her valiant effort thus far has met all manner of (not-insurmountable) roadblocks. The series’ cast also includes Emmy winner Jimmy Smits...
fox5ny.com
Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument
NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
The richest woman in New York is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about Julia Koch- the richest woman in New York.
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
