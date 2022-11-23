A month after he was burned in wildfire, Crete firefighter reflects on escape, recovery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh moves toward normal operations
The Nebraska prison in Tecumseh is taking a step toward resuming normal operations after a staffing emergency was declared nearly three years ago. Inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a medium- and maximum-security facility located about 50 miles southeast of Lincoln, have had limited access to activities on weekends since at least December 2019.
Douglas County, City of Omaha to pay Westside nearly $6 million in missed payments
OMAHA -- Douglas County has agreed to pay Westside Community Schools more than $2.2 million to make up for missed payments from 2019 to 2021. The County Board approved a settlement Tuesday that requires the county to pay the amount in six equal payments from May 2024 through May 2029.
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
Regents will consider room and board rate hikes for NU residence halls
Room and board rates for on-campus residence halls across the University of Nebraska system will increase for the next three years under a proposal set to go before the Board of Regents on Dec. 2. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, increases to operating expenses means room and board rates for...
Deputy city attorney takes steps to sue City of Omaha over hiring process
OMAHA -- A deputy attorney with the City of Omaha is taking steps to file a lawsuit over the promotional process that led to the hiring of the city’s lead legal adviser. Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters earlier this year filed a complaint with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, a needed step to move forward with legal action against the city over the hiring process of City Attorney Matt Kuhse.
