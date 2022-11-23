ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOOK REVIEW: Yuma author details disastrous campaign against Plains tribes

Any American with any sense of history knows that, on June 25, 1876, the U.S. Army suffered one of its worst defeats at the hands of a superior Native American force. Ignominiously known as “Custer’s last stand,” the Battle of Little Bighorn was a humiliation for the Army’s Seventh Cavalry and has left many wondering how Col. George Armstrong Custer – a highly successful cavalry commander during the American Civil War – could have been so poorly prepared to meet the Lakota and Cheyenne warriors they went looking for.
31 Year Old Sentenced to Life

As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
Northern Colorado volleyball pulls off reverse sweep, advances to Big Sky title game

Good teams take leads. Great teams respond with reverse sweeps to earn a spot in the title game after being down 2-0, at least according to the University of Northern Colorado. No. 1 UNC (21-8, 13-3 Big Sky) defeated No. 4 Sacramento State (15-15, 10-6 Big Sky) in a huge comeback, winning the final three sets of its semifinal match on Friday (21-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-11).
