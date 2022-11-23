ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bell stolen off police/fire memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Two women arrested for defrauding veterans of over $1M

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women have been arrested after a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from elderly veterans. According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old ZarRajah Watkins on Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of Sandra drive. Police also arrested 21-year-old Destane Glass Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
HAUGHTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

First responders work single-vehicle crash near Marthaville

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Robeline Police and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Nov. 23 at 12:51 pm on Hwy. 120 near Marthaville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.
MARTHAVILLE, LA
KSLA

Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

