MSNBC
Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
MSNBC
McCarthy warns that Dems could end up picking the next speaker
As of last week, five House Republicans — Arizona’s Andy Biggs, Florida’s Matt Gaetz, Montana’s Matthew Rosendale, Virginia’s Bob Good and South Carolina’s Ralph Norman — expressed firm, public opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next House speaker. As regular readers might recall, one member of the contingent suggested the actual number is even larger.
MSNBC
Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End
Gaining the support of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been a major obstacle for Democrats in Congress, and she’s worked to stall her party’s agenda at every turn. But, thanks to the Georgia Senate runoff, her power as a key swing vote may be coming to an end. Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego joins Mehdi to weigh in.Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee
In 2021, Rep. Diana DeGette served as an Impeachment Manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump. "My main goal was to begin to get that evidence out there," she says. Even though there’s been recent reports of disagreements among the January 6th Committee’s staffers as they wrap up their investigation of the insurrection, Rep. DeGette notes that they’ve “gotten a lot of evidence” and “a lot of information” will be unveiled by their work. “I think that…just the evidence that came out in the hearings really impacted the midterm elections,” she tells Ali Velshi. “It showed the real danger that our democracy was in and Americans rose up and said ‘We’re not gonna have that in our country.’”Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: This is your Republican Party; this is why you keep losing elections
Former President Donald Trump held a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The Morning Joe panel discusses the dinner and the larger GOP refusal to call out Trump's actions and its impact on elections for Republicans.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the likely outcome of the Trump organization tax scheme trial, Jack Smith’s work so far as special counsel, and why Pence is an essential witness in the January 6 investigation. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
McConnell says, 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned antisemitism and white supremacy just days after former President Trump hosted dinner for Ye, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. McConnell said, “Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.” Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Pence denounces Trump's dinner while House GOP remains silent
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that Donald Trump was wrong to have dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at Mar-a-Lago and that Trump should apologize. Several GOP senators have spoken out publicly against Trump's dinner, yet House GOP leaders like Kevin McCarthy have yet to denounce the meeting.Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Still looking for GOP backing, McCarthy pitches another stunt
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is still short on the Republican support he’ll need to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the next Congress. The GOP leader is also still looking for ways to impress members of his conference, especially on the far right. To that end, McCarthy last...
MSNBC
Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics
Kathleen Belew, who teaches history at Northwestern University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump hosting a fringe racist for dinner elevated the profile of that racist and the fascist, white power movement in Republican politics, forcing normal Americans to have to face that vein of American culture. Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's "toxic" wing causes chaos in House
A divided House GOP is in disarray as many in the pro-Trump Freedom Caucus threaten Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker of the House. Former RNC chair Michael Steele joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the path ahead and the bargaining that could backfire on McCarthy.Nov. 29, 2022.
US rail unions decry Biden’s proposal to impose settlement through Congress
Workers could be prevented by congressional decree from striking over paid sick leave and quality-of-life issues
MSNBC
‘The problem is Republican silence’: What Trump’s legal and personal controversies mean for 2024
Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Trump’s worsening legal perils as he prepares to run for president again, and what Trump’s apparent embrace of white nationalism reveal about the leanings of the Republican party ahead of 2024. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP lawmakers criticize Trump for having dinner with notorious white supremacist
Several GOP lawmakers came out on Sunday to publicly criticize Trump’s decision to have dinner with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Insider senior editor Kadia Tubman and MSNBC Contributor David Rohde joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Bernie Sanders: Congress must act to guarantee paid sick leave for rail workers
Sen. Bernie Sanders: “What we are fighting for, and I think we stand a reasonable chance to succeed, is to take the agreement the president and the Labor Secretary negotiated and add seven days of paid guaranteed sick leave to that.”Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.
One might think it wise for Donald Trump to sit out of the 2024 race – but as much as anyone rolls their eyes at him and the stained legacy he left behind, Ali Velshi has a stern warning: “This is not a joke. Donald Trump’s candidacy isn’t something to laugh off and hope will go away if we stop looking at it. He’s been here before and he left a trail of division and destruction in his wake.” Velshi takes a look at some of the reasons why so many Americans think another Trump run for president is such a bad idea for the nation.Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP’s Graham tries a little too hard to find a ‘double standard’
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was among the Republicans offering mild rebukes in the wake of Donald Trump dining with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, but the senator apparently thought it was necessary to add a dash of media criticism to his comments. NBC News reported:. “No, the meeting...
MSNBC
Joe: Republicans are paying the price at the ballot box for Trump's actions
The Morning Joe panel discusses former President Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and the criticism from Senate Republicans and questions of if and when Kevin McCarthy will denounce the meeting.Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates
Rachel Maddow reports on how one Republican-run Arizona county's election denying fanaticism could end up hurting the party to the point of reversing the outcomes of some elections won by Republican candidates. Nov. 29, 2022.
