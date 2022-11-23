Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
WBTV
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag remembered with moment of silence. Updated: 7 hours ago. The moment of silence was held before the tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night outside Bank of...
2 Killed In Deadly Helicopter Crash In South Charlotte
A local TV station helicopter crashed near a busy south Charlotte roadway.
News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down
Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Victims Identified In Helicopter Crash On I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road around noon Tuesday. No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed 2 people had died on the scene.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
WCNC
'Concerning' track record for helicopter
The Robinson R44 has crashed more than any other helicopter since 2008,480 times. The deadly crash in Charlotte was the 36th crash this year.
Autopsy findings released after NC woman’s mysterious death in Cabo
The death certificate for Shanquella Robinson has been released, but her family says it doesn't answer enough questions.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Comments / 1