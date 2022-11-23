ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC
People

News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down

Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified In Helicopter Crash On I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road around noon Tuesday. No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed 2 people had died on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC

