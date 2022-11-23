ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Husband's Reaction to Being Surprised With His Dream Dog Is the Best

Dogs can bring immeasurable joy to their paw-rents' lives, even when they've only known one another for a few seconds. This precious mixed-breed puppy is the perfect proof! He had the perfect reaction to meeting his dad for the first time, and we're simply obsessed. The best part about this...
pethelpful.com

Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Funny Reaction to Mom Putting Her Harness on Is Too Cute

If only we could read our dog's minds! We bet that's what TikTok user @AliciaMoffet is thinking every time she takes her gorgeous Golden Retriever Willow out for a walk. The harness gets put on, Willow seems totally content, the harness is buckled and .. Just watch this funny video...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious

Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.
pethelpful.com

Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best

Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Drama Over Not Getting What He Wants Is Priceless

Every pup has their own way of asking for what they want...and for throwing a fit when their human says 'no.' Just ask @kobythegoldenn! This big, fluffy boy has an even bigger reaction to things not going his way, and TikTok is living for it. This Golden Retriever is as...
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...

