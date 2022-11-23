ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
thedigitalfix.com

Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar

Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
In Style

Gabrielle Union Paired the Most Regal Crown of Braids With a Sequined Dress

It's tough to pull focus from an Elie Saab gown that has mashed up sequins, a black-and-white checkerboard bodice, and swirling stripes, but Gabrielle Union balanced a busy gown with an intricate hairstyle. For the U.K. premiere of her new Disney animated film Strange World in London, Union wore a crown of braids that featured different sizes of rings that perched atop her slicked-back hair. Celestial? Sure, but it was the perfect balance to the geometric prints and patterns in her gown.
Prevention

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
OHIO STATE
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ONTARIO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Strange World’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union Lead Voice Cast in Disney Charmer

The Clades, in the words of their comic patriarch, are born explorers. They crave adventure, live like nomads, love danger and aim to do the impossible. At the beginning of Strange World, an effortlessly charming adventure-comedy about father-son relationships from Disney’s Animation Studios, viewers are treated to a zippy montage of Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid) and his son, Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal), traversing coniferous forests, diving into the deep sea and hiking mountainous terrain. Their journeys take them far and make them legends, but never once have they seen the other side of the snowy summits surrounding their small city...
WWD

Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

