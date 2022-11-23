The Clades, in the words of their comic patriarch, are born explorers. They crave adventure, live like nomads, love danger and aim to do the impossible. At the beginning of Strange World, an effortlessly charming adventure-comedy about father-son relationships from Disney’s Animation Studios, viewers are treated to a zippy montage of Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid) and his son, Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal), traversing coniferous forests, diving into the deep sea and hiking mountainous terrain. Their journeys take them far and make them legends, but never once have they seen the other side of the snowy summits surrounding their small city...

5 DAYS AGO