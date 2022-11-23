Read full article on original website
martincitytelegraph.com
“Marching Mizzou” leads 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The University of Missouri, Columbia marching band has been invited to participate in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as one of five bands that will be marching the 2.5 mile route plus doing a short show. These bands were chosen from over a hundred applicants to participate. The 350 members of the MU band includes 50 students from the Kansas City area. The band includes drum majors, twirlers, color guard and the Golden Girls.
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Black Friday crowds nearing pre-pandemic numbers
The Columbia Mall saw a familiar Black Friday sight Friday morning: Lines of people, waiting for stores to open. About 150 people stood outside Target at 7 a.m. Rusty Strodtman, the general manager of the Columbia Mall said. While that sounds like a common Black Friday event, he said the mall hasn’t seen anything like The post Black Friday crowds nearing pre-pandemic numbers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at multiple Columbia residents earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in relation to The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings
Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are The post Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman speaks to the 29-27 loss to Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the 29-27 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the last game of the season, Head Coach Sam Pittman sits down with the media to address shortcomings and game notes. He also looks ahead to potential portal action and bowl season.
nwahomepage.com
Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
abc17news.com
Several organizations handing out free Thanksgiving meals
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, several organizations will be handing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community. This year, Thanksgiving dinner costs are up 20% according to the Farm Bureau. The Bureau reports this year, a Thanksgiving feast for ten people will cost around $64 or around $6.50 a person.
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
krcgtv.com
Rolla man seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A Rolla man was seriously injured and transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, was driving in a van on Missouri 52 with his passenger Sarah Reid, 25, of West Plains.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
