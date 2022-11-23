Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023

Residents voice frustration as meritless claims materialize after Larisa Svechin beats incumbent by 37 votes on November 8 Election Day. Runoff elections are a common occurrence in municipal politics. Regrettably, so too is mud-slinging – as is now the case in Sunny Isles Beach where the second-ballot race for Mayor is heating up between first-place candidate Larisa Svechin and incumbent Dana Goldman who ranked second with 37 fewer votes.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO